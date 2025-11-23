The Westin Yokohama: A wellness-centric hotel escape in Japan's portside metropolis

Just south of Tokyo and perched at the gateway to Tokyo Bay, Yokohama stands as Japan's second-most populated city. A bustling port city with deep historical roots and an unmistakable international character.

Famed for its scenic waterfront promenades, cultural landmarks, and generous green spaces, the city harmoniously blends old-world charm with modern metropolitan buzz, making it a dynamic destination in its own right.

The Westin Yokohama is nestled in Minato Mirai, the city's main central business district and a thriving hub for both culture and commerce. Surrounded by tree-lined streets, contemporary art museums, stylish cafes, and boutique shopping, this Yokohama hotel delivers a slower-paced yet vibrant metropolitan retreat, an ideal contrast to the intensity of nearby Tokyo.

As one of the most refined Yokohama hotels in Japan, it offers guests a distinct balance of modern city energy and seaside serenity.

Design and decor: A modern Japanese aesthetic

Built over an old shipbuilding site in 2022, The Westin Yokohama is the newest Westin in Japan. The building, which resembles a large ship with a mast and prow, features thoughtful architectural protrusions on each landing, allowing natural light to reflect softly into the interior without overwhelming glare or heat.

Located on the top floor, the hotel's reception offers panoramic vistas of Mt. Fuji on one side and sweeping views of Yokohama's skyline and bay on the other.

The interior design merges industrial-chic sensibilities with traditional Japanese aesthetics, expressed through biophilic elements that celebrate nature, asymmetry, and material authenticity.

Works by local Japanese artists and a focus on greenery rather than florals bring these principles to life. From vertical gardens at reception and Japanese-style pocket gardens to leafy centrepieces in the lounges and restaurants, the atmosphere is one of calm, textured beauty. Even the lighting evokes komorebi, the soft interplay of sunlight filtering through trees.

A distinct sensory palette introduces the experience upon arrival: a subtle infusion of the Westin's White Tea scent lingers in the air, while a floral bouquet coupled with ambient music sets a serene tone that instantly eases the mental load of travel.

Rooms: A posh and practical paradise

Our stay at The Westin Yokohama was a comfortable mix of luxury and practicality. Every element in the room's design was thoughtfully considered. The spacious room is equipped with stylish and chic surfaces to both dine at or work from. USB and regular power outlets are also abundant, making charging up devices easy.

The lights and curtains are controlled by a panel of buttons by the bedside, a nifty modern convenience. A pod-type coffee machine in the room adds a classy touch to ensure every guest has the chance to get their caffeine fix in the mornings.

Evenings can be spent lounging in their full-sized baths, or in their fluffy bathrobes, enjoying the views of Yokohama's skyline.

Natural and health-oriented wellness philosophy

The Westin Yokohama is the first of their properties to fully embody Westin's brand of wellness. The six pillars include Eat Well, Sleep Well, Feel Well, Move Well, Play Well, and Work Well.

These individual features of wellness are thoughtfully and fully incorporated into the experience, creating opportunities to relax and unwind while travelling, not only in body, but also in mind.

Eat well

Food is an essential part of any trip, whether for business or leisure, and naturally, being able to Eat Well is a core part of Westin's Six Pillars of Wellness vision.

Pacific table

Newly launched on July 3, 2025, Pacific Table is The Westin Yokohama's international buffet restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch. The restaurant's core philosophy of bringing international flavours with local ingredients is reflected in the wide range of cuisines represented on its menu.

Vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are also widely available at the buffet. Breakfast specialties include a house-made matcha yogurt bowl, souffle pancakes with assorted condiments, and an omelette station at the breakfast buffet.

Iron Bay

The industrial-chic vibe is especially prominent at Iron Bay, the hotel's signature restaurant, with its bold, metallic furnishings offset by stunning views of the city skyline and bay. Immaculate and classy, the restaurant's signature offerings are slow grilled meats over a wood-fire.

Combining French cooking techniques with the freshness of locally sourced ingredients, the kitchen also creates exquisite wine pairing menus, which ensure an elevated dining experience for those who enjoy the finer things in life. Iron Bay offers lunch and dinner service, and is located on the 23rd flood of the hotel.

Code Bar

Every cocktail served at Code Bar is uniquely named after the postal codes of iconic places in Kanagawa. Each signature cocktail is based on a story, from encounters with guests to cheeky local anecdotes from back in the day.

With stunning 180º views of the city skyline, the bar also serves light food and snacks daily from 3pm to midnight.

Feel well

The entire fifth floor of the hotel is dedicated to wellness, featuring a full suite of facilities including an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, spa, sauna, steam room, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

At the Heavenly® Spa, treatments range from massages to body therapies and facials, all designed to nourish both body and mind. The Signature Massage, infused with the Westin's signature White Tea scent and guided by expert hands, offers a deeply restorative experience.

Before each treatment, a selection of stones engraved with words like gratitude, hope, or love invites a moment of personal intention. That chosen stone is placed under the massage bed, becoming a quiet focal point for reflection. Afterwards, a tranquil lounge offers a gentle wind-down with dark chocolate and chilled water.

Outside, quiet terraces edged with lush greenery create natural sanctuaries. Ideal for morning yoga, peaceful reflection, or taking in Yokohama's skyline and seasonal fireworks over the bay.

Move well, play well

The fitness centre is kitted out with TRX suspension systems and a full range of state-of-the-art machines for every kind of workout. For those who prefer to travel light, the hotel offers a gear lending programme such as On running shoes, yoga blocks and mats, ankle and wrist weights, even high-performance sports massagers.

A run concierge also leads guided group jogs through the surrounding neighbourhood, winding through leafy streets, along the waterfront, and deep into the city's energetic rhythm. Afterward, recovery is a breeze with a visit to the indoor pool or a soothing soak in the year-round jacuzzi.

Sleep well

Each room at The Westin Yokohama features the award-winning Heavenly® bed, a signature of the Westin brand. Designed for restorative sleep, the custom pillow-top mattress is layered with four plush pillows, an oversized duvet, and 180-250 thread count cotton sheets that feel indulgently smooth.

The bed envelops like a fluffy, cloud-like cocoon. A Sleep Well Aromatherapy Balm, infused with lavender and chamomile essential oils, rests on the nightstand, an understated touch that eases the mind into slumber.

Work well

As travel increasingly blurs the line between business and leisure, Working Well emerges as a key pillar in The Westin Yokohama's wellness philosophy. The hotel offers a range of quiet, thoughtfully designed spaces suited for productivity, whether it's settling into a private nook in the Westin Club Lounge or utilising the spacious lobby lounge.

Stable WiFi flows seamlessly throughout, and enclosed meeting rooms are available for those requiring greater focus or discretion. It's a setting that recognises the modern traveller's need to stay connected, without compromising comfort.

Who is The Westin Yokohama for?

The Westin Yokohama fully embodies the Westin brand of wellness, and is focused on helping guests maintain, or re-achieve their well-being during their stay. Their Six Pillars of Wellness vision has meticulously created a unique and extraordinary hotel experience that you won't soon forget.

From easing travel-wearied bodies with comfort and luxury, to providing state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, the ability to customise your experience based on your preferences makes this hotel perfect for travellers who are looking for a premium, yet holistic hotel experience.

Just an hour by train from Tokyo, The Westin Yokohama makes an ideal wellness escape for a weekend or even a luxurious day trip out of the capital.

If you're planning your Tokyo itinerary, don't miss our curated picks of Tokyo's best bars, a culture lover's guide, and even where to find the best vegetarian pizzas. Ready to indulge in a holistic hotel experience?

[[nid:724874]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.