'We've been operating at a loss': Muffin bakery Chocolat N' Spice to close Tanjong Pagar outlet after 19 years

Yet again, another F&B establishment has had to shutter because of rising costs.

Those who frequent Tanjong Pagar would be familiar with Chocolat N' Spice, an old-school bakery that specialises in muffins and cakes.

Their Tanjong Pagar Plaza outlet has been around for almost two decades but will sadly close for good come Dec 23.

In a Facebook post on Dec 8, user Wensheng Lai shared a notice that had been put up outside the stall.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that we will be ceasing our operations at Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-18, after 19 years," it read.

"It has been a very few tough years as cost and overheads are very high, and we have been operating at a loss."

However, fans of their bakes need not fret too much as their other two outlets at Shunfu and Telok Blangah will remain open for now.

The bakery also shared that, in the meantime, the Tanjong Pagar Plaza team will relocate to the Telok Blangah stall and that all corporate orders will be handled from there instead.

"We hope to see you at our Shunfu or Telok Blangah outlet. Please continue to support us!" they concluded.

If you plan on checking out Chocolat N' Spice's other two outlets, some bakes you can consider trying are the Orange Peel Raisin Muffin, Banana Walnut Muffin and Carrot Walnut Muffin, all priced between $1.70 and $2.

Apart from muffins, they also sell cakes in different sizes such as Carrot Cake ($44), Vanilla Basque Cheesecake ($40) and the classic Pandan Chiffon ($19).

Don't have a sweet tooth? They have a three-cheese quiche ($3.50) that you can try, too.

