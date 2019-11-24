We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!

Try these travel hacks to make everything that little bit more affordable.

Life in fast-paced Singapore can be brutal, and everyone needs time away to recharge.

But saving for that long-awaited vacay can be tricky, since it's not easy to gauge exactly how much everything is going to cost. The good news is that there are ways you can make life a little easier - and cheaper - when it comes to going on holiday.

Let's break it down.

There are mainly three cost components when travelling: flights, accommodation and food.

In all these areas, there's "currency" you can earn that reduce your cash outlay, leaving you free to enjoy even the most spontaneous of getaways, whenever you choose.

1. SWITCH TO AN AIR MILES CREDIT CARD

Singaporeans are hooked on cashback credit cards. To the average consumer, earning a small kickback everytime they swipe their card is reward enough. But not for you, the smart traveller. You will commit no such folly.

What you want instead is a healthy amount of air miles in your account, which you can then use to redeem free flights and accommodation. That’s 2 out of the 3 costs of travel covered.

Start by switching to an air miles credit card, which gives you miles when you spend locally and overseas (you’ll get bonus miles for the latter). Hot tip: UOB PRVI Miles gives you 1.4 miles per $1 spent locally — the highest base air miles earn rate on the market so far.

And, they just lowered the card’s salary requirement to just $30,000 per annum, opening up an air miles bonanza to a good many people.