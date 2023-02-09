What are the best smartwatches for kids?

In Singapore, the market for a smartwatch for kids is growing, and there are now many great options to choose from. Smartwatch for kids has become increasingly popular among children in recent years, and for good reason. Not only do they offer a fun and interactive way for kids to stay connected with friends and family, but they also provide a number of helpful tools for parents to keep tabs on their children.

Whether you're looking for a smartwatch for kids with a strong focus on fitness tracking or one that offers robust parental controls, there is sure to be a smartwatch for kids that meets your needs.

In this article, we'll take a look at the best smartwatch for kids in Singapore and what makes them stand out from the rest.

Reasons to buy a smartwatch for kids

Smartwatch for kids has become a must-have accessory for children in Singapore, offering a multitude of benefits that can help them stay connected, healthy, and safe. Here are just a few of the key benefits of a smartwatch for kids:

Staying Connected: With features like calling, messaging, and video calls, kids can easily stay in touch with parents and other family members with a smartwatch for kids. No matter where they are.

Fitness and Activity Tracking: Many brands of smartwatches for kids come with built-in fitness trackers that can help encourage kids to be more active and healthy. These features can also help parents monitor their child's physical activity levels.

Parental Controls: With parental controls, parents can set limits on their child's smartwatch for kids usage, and monitor their location. And even control who they can communicate with!

Educational Tools: The best smartwatch for kids comes with educational games and apps that can help develop skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity.

Improved Safety: The best smartwatch for kids comes with features like GPS tracking. This can help parents keep tabs on their child's location and ensure their safety.

Fun and Engaging: With colourful and interactive displays, fun games and apps, and a variety of customisable watch faces? The best smartwatch for kids is designed to be both fun and engaging.

Qualities of a good smartwatch for kids

When it comes to choosing a smartwatch for kids, there are a number of important factors to consider. Here are six key qualities that every good smartwatch for kids should have:

Durability: Kids can be tough on their devices, so the best smartwatch for kids should be built to last. Look for models with rugged construction and water-resistant designs to ensure the watch can withstand rough play and the occasional spill.

Parental Controls: Parents want to ensure their child's safety and well-being. So parental controls are a must-have feature for the best smartwatch for kids. These controls should allow parents to set usage limits, monitor their child's location, and even control who they can communicate with.

Fun and Engaging: Kids love fun and interactive devices. So a good smartwatch for kids should be designed to keep them entertained. Look for models with colourful displays, games, and apps that will engage and inspire kids to explore and learn.

Fitness and Activity Tracking: Encouraging kids to be active is important for their health and well-being. So a good smartwatch for kids should come with features like fitness tracking and activity tracking.

Connectivity: Kids want to stay connected with friends and family. A good smartwatch for kids should come with features like calling, messaging, and video calls.

Ease of Use: Kids may not have the dexterity or patience to navigate complex menus. So a good smartwatch for kids should be easy to use and understand. Look for models with simple, intuitive interfaces and clear, straightforward instructions.

By keeping these six qualities in mind when shopping for a smartwatch for kids, you can ensure you're getting a device that will keep your child engaged, connected, and healthy for years to come.

Smartwatch for Kids Singapore: Our Top Picks for Your Techy Kid's Wrists

You're a parent looking for a tool to help keep your child safe and connected? Or a child who wants to stay in touch with friends and family? There's no doubt that the best smartwatch for kids is a need for techy kids in Singapore. Check out our top picks below:

Best LTE smartwatch for kids

Kid-tastic Tech: The Best Smartwatch for Kids in Singapore

PHOTO: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is a smartwatch that's a step ahead of the game. With its sleek design, robust fitness tracking features, and long battery life, this Samsung smartwatch is sure to impress.

First, let’s talk about the design. The Samsung smartwatch boasts a modern, stylish look, with a rotating bezel that makes navigation a breeze.

It’s available in a variety of finishes, including stainless steel and titanium, so you can choose the one that best suits your child's personal style.

But the real magic of the Samsung smartwatch lies in its features.

The smartwatch is powered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system and offers a range of fitness tracking options, including GPS tracking, a heart rate monitor, and support for a variety of workout modes.

Whether you’re a fitness buff or just looking to keep track of your daily activity, this smartwatch has you covered.

Another standout feature of this Samsung smartwatch is its battery life. With up to two days of use on a single charge, you won’t have to worry about constantly topping up your watch.

And, when it’s time to recharge, the fast charging feature ensures that you’ll be back up and running in no time.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers support for both Wi-Fi and LTE, so you can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone. You can receive notifications, send texts, and make calls from your wrist, as well as stream music and access apps directly from your watch.

Features we love:

The LTE model uses embedded sim (eSIM) via a QR code

Manages overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyses sleep stages while on rest

Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on the wrist

Best smartwatch with flip camera

Kid-tastic Tech: The Best Smartwatch for Kids in Singapore

PHOTO: Samsung

The imoo Watch Phone Z6 is a device that combines the functionality of a smartwatch and a mobile phone, giving you the convenience of staying connected on your wrist.

With features like voice and video calls, messaging, camera, and games, the imoo Watch Phone Z6 is like having a mini-smartphone on your wrist.

It's a perfect blend of style and technology that allows you to leave your phone in your pocket and still stay connected.

Features we love:

Innovative flip camera, switch from one camera to another from the imoo app

Parents can monitor their kids' location with 8MP wide camera

Limit calls to only preset contacts by using the 'reject unknown call' feature

Best health and fitness smartwatch for kids

Kid-tastic tech: The best smartwatch for kids in Singapore

PHOTO: Samsung

The Fitbit FB507GYSR-FRCJK Versa 2 is more than just a timekeeper, it's a personal wellness coach.

With features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and on-wrist workouts, this smartwatch has everything you need to keep your health and fitness on track.

And with long battery life, sleek design, and access to your favourite apps and music, the Fitbit FB507GYSR-FRCJK Versa 2 is the ultimate accessory for your active lifestyle.

Whether you're looking to get fit or just stay connected, this smartwatch has got you covered.

Features we love:

All-day activity tracking

Heart rate tracking

Sleep tracking

Best Disney smartwatch for kids

PHOTO: Amazon

The Disney Frozen Touch-Screen Smartwatch is the perfect accessory for any little Frozen fan. With its cute and colourful design inspired by the beloved movie, this smartwatch will have kids feeling like royalty.

But don't be fooled by its adorable appearance - it's packed with features that kids will love, like a touch-screen display, camera, and games.

Whether they're playing dress-up or learning to tell time, the Disney Frozen Touch-Screen Smartwatch will keep kids entertained and engaged. It's the magical accessory that's sure to put a smile on any child's face.

Features we love:

Built-in Selfie-Camera

Easy-to-Buckle Strap

Purple Smart Watch

VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch

Best smartwatch for kids for learning

Kid-tastic tech: The best smartwatch for kids

PHOTO: Amazon

The VTech Kidizoom DX2 Smartwatch is the ultimate tech toy for kids. With its dual camera, touchscreen display, and fun games, this smartwatch will keep kids entertained and engaged for hours.

But it's not just a fun toy, it's also a great tool for learning.

With features like step tracking and a timer, kids can learn about fitness and time management.

And with its durable design and parental controls, parents can feel confident that their kids are using a safe and educational device.

The VTech Kidizoom DX2 Smartwatch is a smart choice for kids who love tech and play.

Features we love:

This durable smartwatch includes 55 digital and analogue customizable watch faces to help kids learn to tell time

Features two cameras that allow your child to capture everything from action video to selfies

Kids can also use the watch's motion sensor for active play challenges or to track steps

Best Spiderman smartwatch for kids

Kid-tastic tech: The best smartwatch for kids in Singapore

PHOTO: Amazon

The Accutime Kids Smart Watch is the perfect accessory for any little superhero.

With its bold and colourful design inspired by the wall-crawling wonder, this smartwatch will have kids feeling like they have superpowers at their fingertips.

But it's not just a cool accessory, it's also packed with features that kids will love, like a touch-screen display, camera, and games.

Whether they're saving the city or learning to tell time, the Accutime Kids Smart Watch is the ultimate tech toy for kids who love action and adventure. Swing into the world of fun with this stylish and functional smartwatch.

Features we love:

Time display

Audio recording

Alarm clock

Price comparison

PHOTO: theAsianparent

Reasons to go for a smartwatch for kids with a SIM card

A smartwatch with a SIM card can offer a range of benefits for kids and parents alike. Here are a few reasons why you might want to consider a smartwatch with a SIM card.

Top 5 reasons

Connectivity: A smartwatch with a SIM card allows kids to make and receive calls and messages without relying on a smartphone or Wi-Fi connection. This means they can stay connected with friends and family even when they're away from home. Increased safety: With a smartwatch for kids with SIM cards, parents can keep tabs on their child's location and ensure their safety. GPS tracking features can help parents know exactly where their child is, even if they’re away from home. Independence: A watch with a SIM card can help kids feel more independent and grown up. As they can stay connected with friends and family without having to rely on a parent’s phone. Easy to use: Many smartwatches with a built-in SIM card are designed with kids in mind and are easy to use, with simple interfaces and clear instructions. Peace of mind: For a smartwatch with a SIM card, parents can have peace of mind knowing that their child is always just a phone call or message away. This can be especially important for parents who have children who are just starting to venture out on their own.

Whether you're a parent looking for a tool to help keep your child connected and safe, or a child who wants to stay in touch with friends and family, a smartwatch with a SIM card is a great choice.

With its many benefits and ease of use, it’s no wonder that more and more families are choosing a smartwatch with SIM cards for their kids.

Going for a smartwatch with GPS?

A GPS watch can offer a range of benefits for kids and parents alike.

Here are five reasons why you might want to consider a GPS watch for kids:

Location tracking: GPS tracking is a must-have smartwatch feature for parents who want to keep tabs on their child's location. With a GPS watch, you’ll know exactly where your child is, even when they’re away from home. Safety: With GPS tracking, you can quickly and easily find your child if they ever wander off or gets lost. This GPS watch feature can give parents peace of mind and ensure their child's safety. Fitness tracking: GPS tracking is not just useful for safety, but also for keeping tabs on your child's fitness and activity levels. With GPS watches, kids can track their daily steps, distance, and activity levels and monitor their progress over time. Adventure: A GPS watch can be a great tool for kids who love to explore and go on adventures. With GPS tracking, kids can go on hikes, bike rides, and other outdoor activities with confidence. Knowing that their parents can find them if they need help. Independence: A smartwatch with GPS can help kids feel more independent and grown up. They can explore and go on adventures without having to rely on a parent's phone.

You're a parent who wants to keep your child safe and connected? Or a child who wants to stay on top of their fitness and explore new places? A smartwatch with GPS is a great choice!

With its many benefits and ease of use, it's no wonder that more and more families are choosing a smartwatch with GPS for their kids.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.