What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

From the refreshing look of clean bath towels to the decorative touch of hand towels neatly stacked in the corner, bath linens can upgrade your bathroom's overall look.

Did you know there are different types of towels for different uses and preferences?

There is no such thing as owning too many towels-after all, you need clean and fresh ones all the time.

HERE'S YOUR GUIDE TO THE TYPES OF TOWELS YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR BATHROOM:

1. A piece of face towel may be small in size but it definitely has an important use.

This one is intended to help you keep your face clean, but it can also be used to wash your body in the shower.

Pat your face dry using these small towels to avoid spreading bacteria from using other kinds of towels.

2. Hand towels are one of the most essential bath linens you should have.

These are the towels that you see hanging near the sink to dry your hands (as the name puts it) after washing it. They are usually 50 x 90 cm long.

3. A bath mat is roughly a 50 x 80 cm piece of cloth that can help absorb water as you step out of the shower to avoid slipping.

But here's a tip: instead of purchasing expensive rugs and bath mats, you can use white hand towels and place it outside your shower.

You should replace it with a new one every other day and add some bleach when you wash it so that it can stay white for long.

4. This one, we're sure every home has it. Bath towels are the large ones that you use on your body post-bath.

These are roughly 70 x 125 cm in size and vary from cotton to synthetic depending on how soft you'd want your linen to be.

5. Bath sheets are the biggest among the bath linens that you should have.

Bath sheets can also be used after a bath, but it can offer more absorption as you can wrap it around your body.

