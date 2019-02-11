What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

PHOTO: Pixabay
Cromly

From the refreshing look of clean bath towels to the decorative touch of hand towels neatly stacked in the corner, bath linens can upgrade your bathroom's overall look.

Did you know there are different types of towels for different uses and preferences?

There is no such thing as owning too many towels-after all, you need clean and fresh ones all the time.

HERE'S YOUR GUIDE TO THE TYPES OF TOWELS YOU SHOULD HAVE IN YOUR BATHROOM:

1. A piece of face towel may be small in size but it definitely has an important use.

View this post on Instagram

FR⬇️ Found this gem yesterday at the goodwill store for 1€! It was sitting there on a shelf, all dusty and when I saw it I immediately knew its new purpose... holding all my reusable face cloths😍🌿 Back home and a little wash later it became part of my bathroom🛁🧼 Face cloths are a super easy swap I made almost 2 years ago. I never used a lot of the disposable ones but still, these ones help me avoid any added waste. I have some homemade ones and some I bought☺️♻️ •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Hier j’ai trouvé ce trésor au magasin de seconde main pour 1€! Il était là sur une étagère, plein de poussière et en le voyant j’avais déjà une idée derrière la tête... Parfait pour mettre mes cotons réutilisables (je cherchais justement un contenant pour ça)😍🌿 De retour à la maison et un petit bain plus tard le voilà déjà occupé à sa nouvelle fonction dans ma salle de bain🛁🧼 Les cotons réutilisables sont un changement assez facile à implémenter que j’ai fait il y bientôt 2 ans. Je n’ai jamais utilisé beaucoup de cotons à la base mais quand même, ceux-ci m’évitent quelques déchets en plus. Ma collection se compose de faits maison et d’achetés en vrac☺️♻️ #haul #secondhand #yayforearth #ourplanetourhome #reducewhatyouproduce #lowimpactmovement #zerowaste #zerowastehome #zerodechet #bulk #vrac #potd #minimalwaste #thriftstorefinds #sustainable #sustainability #plasticfree #zerowastecollective #zerowastecommunity #lifewithoutplastic #thrift #packagefree #sansemballages #ecofriendly #eco #reusable #facecloth

A post shared by Julie Goes Green 🌿🌱 (@juliegoesgreen) on

This one is intended to help you keep your face clean, but it can also be used to wash your body in the shower.

Pat your face dry using these small towels to avoid spreading bacteria from using other kinds of towels.

2. Hand towels are one of the most essential bath linens you should have.

These are the towels that you see hanging near the sink to dry your hands (as the name puts it) after washing it. They are usually 50 x 90 cm long.

3. A bath mat is roughly a 50 x 80 cm piece of cloth that can help absorb water as you step out of the shower to avoid slipping.

But here's a tip: instead of purchasing expensive rugs and bath mats, you can use white hand towels and place it outside your shower.

You should replace it with a new one every other day and add some bleach when you wash it so that it can stay white for long.

4. This one, we're sure every home has it. Bath towels are the large ones that you use on your body post-bath.

View this post on Instagram

| F A M I L Y▫️B A T H R O O M | 🍂 On display. I always wanted open storage in the bathroom; my sanity struggles with clutter and other than shampoo, candles and fluffy towels ..what more do you really need in a bathroom🤷🏼‍♀️ I love seeing all the @iggyboxcandles on display too. Their new one is my new favourite! It’s so calming.. perfect for weekend pampering👌🏼✨✨ • • @myhousethismonth @littlehouseinlondon @__itslucy__ @jonpaulclark @bramwellbrown #myhousethismonth #haseldinerenovation #renovation #house #reno #roomreveal #bathroom #familybathroom #bathroomrenovation #bathroomstorage #wirestorage #bathroomtowels #yellow #nexthome #nextofficial #home #interior123 #myhomestyle #interiorforyou #interiorforinspo #iconiclighting #interior_and_living #interiorstyling #interiordetails #interiorandhome #bathroomideas #renovationproject #candlesubscription #iggyboxcandles

A post shared by Kelly (@herbie_and_home) on

These are roughly 70 x 125 cm in size and vary from cotton to synthetic depending on how soft you'd want your linen to be.

5. Bath sheets are the biggest among the bath linens that you should have.

Bath sheets can also be used after a bath, but it can offer more absorption as you can wrap it around your body.

This article was first published in Cromly.

More about
Home works

