What are jumbo HDB flats and where can you find them?

Before there was such a thing as BTO flats, HDB flats were built BEFORE they were sold.

In 1989, there was a massive oversupply of flats in Woodlands and Yishun.

In response to the oversupply, HDB combined many unsold units into jumbo flats, effectively halving the number of unsold flats.

What are HDB jumbo flats?

Jumbo flats are essentially the biggest HDB flats you can find on the resale market. They range between 1,442 and over 2,000 sq ft.

They first came about when there was a lack of demand for three-room and four-room flats. To deal with the oversupply, HDB decided to combine them by knocking down the wall between two adjacent flats.

Think of them as an experimental public housing unit for the sandwiched class. Pretty much like DBSS flats and Executive Condominiums (EC).

While these are huge apartments by HDB standards, not much space is dedicated to bedrooms.

In contrast, there is an abundance of common space because of the combination of two living/dining areas and a kitchen.

That said, many jumbo flat owners decide to partition the additional living area into an extra bedroom.

According to a 2017 Straits Times article, there are only 2,900 jumbo flats in Singapore, making them one of the most highly sought-after flat types.

Around 80 per cent of them can be found in Woodlands, with the rest in Yishun, Jurong East, Bedok, Tampines and Ang Mo Kio.

Why would you want a jumbo HDB flat?

For starters, look at how huge they are on the inside. We're half expecting them to strike an iceberg and sink.

Jumbo HDB flats offer a range of advantages you won't find in traditional HDB properties.

1. A compromise between getting more space and having to buy a pricey condo

Yes, there are already five-room and executive HDB flats.

Still, these sometimes don't offer enough space for extended families, especially for three generations under one roof.

A jumbo flat would give flat owners 15 to 30 per cent greater floor area than the biggest regular HDB flats.

If you were to look anywhere else for an apartment of such a size, the only choice would be a condo, which can be too big a step up in terms of per square foot price when you're talking about 1,500 sq ft.

As of writing, there's currently a 2,034 sq ft jumbo flat in Woodlands listed for $1,080,000 or $531 psf.

On the other hand, an equivalent leasehold condo in the cheapest Outside of Central Region would usually cost more.

For instance, a 2,271 sq ft EC at Forestville is currently listed for $2,500,000 or $1,100.84 psf.

So if space is your main concern, jumbo flats present a viable alternative to going private.

Remember, these are HDB properties, so you can use an HDB loan rather than taking on a private bank loan, meaning you can get up to 85 per cent financing.

2. Opportunity for an affordable family home

Jumbo HDB flats are the answer to the prayers of big families. The whole kampong can now live under the same roof.

Best of all, if you and your parents and/or in-laws share the cost of the jumbo flat, the financial commitment for both parties is fairly manageable.

Plus, every member of the household can have a space to call their own - a benefit usually enjoyed by those living in landed properties.

3. Themed homes, which are tough to do in most other HDB units

If you want a themed home, such as French cottage, industrial, shabby chic, etc., there's only so much you can do within a regular HDB unit.

The only consistent theme in most HDB flats seems to be claustrophobic-chic.

With jumbo HDB flats, the sky is the limit. With all that space at your disposal, you can pretty much have a different theme in each living area.

4. Good rental income and potential returns

Jumbo flats aren't just aesthetically pleasing; it provides a unique opportunity for rental play.

For instance, if your children eventually move out and vacate what's essentially an entire standalone unit, you have the flexibility to market the space as a "whole-unit" rental by re-partitioning the area between the original units with a mandatory door adjoining the two units that can remain closed.

This arrangement enables you to net a stable rental income without having to move out or sacrificing privacy (when renting out individual rooms).

In addition, much like the million-dollar HDB maisonettes, the scarcity of jumbo HDB flats could give them some resistance to downturns.

It's also why a few of them can even fetch a million dollars, in places we never thought would see such a transaction.

Back in February this year, we saw Yishun join the million-dollar-flat club when a jumbo flat was sold for $1.038 million.

And just last May, Woodlands became the third non-mature estate to join the club when two jumbo flats were sold for at least a million dollars.

If the seller's agent markets the flat well and it is in good condition or tastefully renovated, there's almost always a pool of interested buyers.

Plus, with flexi-work and WFH arrangements these days, people are increasingly looking for flats with bigger space.

Can I create my own jumbo HDB flat?

Yes, you can! For resale flats, HDB has a Conversion Scheme whereby eligible buyers/owners can apply to join up two existing flats on either of the below two conditions:

You currently own a three-room HDB flat (or smaller) and want to buy an adjoining three-room or smaller resale flat. The two title deeds will be merged and only one unit number will be retained.

You do not own any flat and are looking to buy two adjoining units of three-room or smaller resale flats. Likewise, the title deeds for the two flats will be merged and only one unit number will be retained. Also, note that in this case, you'll need to meet the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) and PR quota for the block and neighbourhood.

In either instance, the two merged flats (i.e. a converted flat) cannot be split up again into individual units.

Single buyers, as well as joint singles, are not eligible for this scheme.

So the buyers must consist of at least one Singapore Citizen aged 21 or above, and apply for the scheme together with either:

Spouse and children

Parents and siblings

Children under your legal custody, care and control (if widowed or divorced)

Before proceeding with the purchase, you'll need to complete this application form and submit it to HDB through their e-Feedback form.

Mode of financing

If you're buying two adjoining units, you can get a housing loan from either HDB or the bank to purchase both flats.

But if you're buying a unit next to your current unit, you'll need to discharge your outstanding housing loan before getting a loan for the new unit.

This article was first published in 99.co.