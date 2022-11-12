What are some of the immigrant-friendly countries?

Moving to a new country and restarting your life can be thrilling and frightening.

Even though immigration is never easy, the whole experience of meeting new people from different ethnicities, adapting to a different lifestyle, and travelling to unknown places can be a life-changing decision.

If you are looking to immigrate to a different country and taking a step towards starting a new chapter in your life, here is a list of the easiest countries you can immigrate to:

Canada

Having garnered a reputation for being one of the most welcoming countries for immigrants and being ranked as one of the most liveable places in the world, Canada is definitely the best and easiest country to immigrate to.

Moreover, the vast landmass and the country's small population make the living experience of immigrants more accessible and comfortable.

Canada covers several immigrant-friendly policies for immigrants to move and attract new residents.

Some of the most popular immigration programmes include the Express Entry scheme, which covers the Federal Skilled Worker programme, and was reported to be the largest share of economic immigrants entering Canada.

Apart from this, the International Experience Canada Programme, Provincial Nominee Programme, and other humanitarian and family-friendly immigration policies are some popular Canada immigrant-friendly policies.

As a cherry on top, the accessible healthcare system and the ample employment opportunities in the country also make Canada one of the easiest countries to immigrate to.

Spain

Spain is one of the most popular and easiest countries to immigrate to in Europe, with a foreign-born population of more than 7.3 million.

With various attractive immigrant-friendly schemes, lovely weather, low living costs in Western Europe, accessible public and private healthcare, and a great educational system, Spain is indeed a very popular country amongst immigrants.

Moreover, Spain covers several immigrant-friendly policies, including the North American Language and Culture Assistant Programme and Golden Visa Programme, amongst others.

Furthermore, to stimulate social and economic activity in some of the country's smaller, less-populated areas, Spain has recently announced a new Digital Nomad Visa that allows individuals to live in the country for up to 12 months while working remotely for companies located outside the country without the need for an entire work visa.

Germany

With more than nine million foreigners residing there, Germany is yet another famous country among immigrants.

Mostly known for its wide range of visa schemes for immigrants and the well-known Skilled Workers Immigration Act, Germany genuinely commits to the protection and freedom of its citizens.

Moreover, the famous Skilled Workers Immigration Act simplifies and expedites the moving process for skilled individuals.

It allows eligible applicants to receive a permit for six months to find work in Germany, after which they can apply for a work permit depending on their visa type.

Furthermore, it allows immigrants to stay in the country for up to four years under a temporary residence permit, meeting all the requirements for which they can apply for a citizenship.

Australia

The land of kangaroos and koalas, Australia is a unique and gorgeous country to relocate to and settle in.

Widely known among immigrants for its vast range of immigrant-friendly policies, including the Global Talent Visa, Employer Nomination Scheme, Skilled Nominated Visa, Temporary Graduate Visa, Temporary Skill Shortage Visa and more, make it easier for immigrants to move to the country.

Furthermore, the excellent job prospects and high standard of education and living in the country also add up to make Australia a popular choice among immigrants.

Paraguay

Owing to its straightforward Investment visa and retirement scheme, Paraguay almost makes it effortless for immigrants to obtain permanent residency and citizenship in the country.

To get permanent residence in the country, at least one of the following conditions has to be met:

The immigrant must invest an amount of at least $5,500 in a bank account. They can deposit the amount in the Paraguayan Central Bank, or

The immigrant must establish a company with a minimum capital of the same amount of $5,000, or

The immigrant must buy a piece of land of at least 10 hectares.

Furthermore, Paraguay's retirement scheme allows immigrants to gain permanent residency if they can prove to have a monthly income of at least $1,300.

This article was first published in Wego.