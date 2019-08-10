What is Asperger syndrome: How it affects behaviour and social interaction

16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg was recently in the news, after her scathing attack in the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019 shaming world leaders for failing to take action against climate change.

But what probably shocked us the most was her personality. For a 16-year-old, Greta was unusually bold and blunt, and seemed unafraid of personal attacks, backlash and criticism.

"I have Asperger's and that means I'm sometimes a bit different from the norm," she tweeted. "And - given the right circumstances - being different is a superpower."

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

So what is Asperger Syndrome and how does it affect behaviour and social interaction? Let's find out.

WHAT IS ASPERGER SYNDROME?

Asperger syndrome (AS) is a developmental disorder. It is part of a broader category called autism spectrum disorder (ASD), though it falls on the mild end of the spectrum.