What is Barbiecore? The viral trend that promises to bring back pink to its former glory

We haven't seen all pink since Elle Woods and her pink suit in 2004.

We officially blame Margot Robbie for kickstarting the Barbiecore trend thanks to her new role as the iconic blonde doll. Following suit were Lizzo, Aimee Song, Florence Pugh and Anne Hathaway, who wore shades of electric pink at Valentino's show.

While wearing pink from head to toe runs the risk of looking costumey, you can give it a try in one go or take a small dose of it.

Janine 2.3 Cardigan, $178, Manuri

PHOTO: Manuri

A cropped cardigan that grazes at the top of your ribcage, it can either be worn alone with a high-waisted maxi skirt or layered over a black slip dress.

Colt Skirt, $307, Fanci Club

PHOTO: Fanci Club

Beloved by Olivia Rodrigo and Elsa Hosk, this Vietnamese brand is known for their naked garms that are born to break the algorithm. Not for the shy, its ruffled mesh midi skirt features a ruffle that cascades from the hips to hem.

If you are not a fan of the midi length, you can have it customised like Hailey Bieber, who wore a blue version of the same skirt to her Rhode launch party.

Built with a low rise silhouette, this skirt looks best with a matching pink tank top or white tee. (Not to forget, this is made with deadstock and locally sourced fabric!)

The Cosmopolitan, $597, Caroline Vreeland x the Saddler

PHOTO: Caroline Vreeland x the Saddler

Barbie's towering platform mule sandals have come to life in this holographic pink leather iteration. Designed by the musician and descendant of Diana Vreeland, Caroline's editorial eye for texture and silhouette has made this piece a standout from her collaboration with The Saddler, an Italian shoe brand.

Take these out to the nearest Italian restaurant with your favourite mom jeans, cropped cardigan top and accessorise it with a glass of red wine.

Limao Dress, $518, Jacquemus

PHOTO: Jacquemes

Stay cool and look hot this summer with Jacquemus' linen dress. From brunch to bar, this halter dress will provide you with plenty of ventilation throughout humid days. You can wear it with sneakers, platform sandals or a fierce pump.

Pink Skort, $342, Cult Naked

PHOTO: Cult Naked

The return of Marquee means it's time for you to stock up on cute, yet functional clubwear. Gone are the days of Far East Plaza ill-fitting club gear that made you pull down your skirt on the dance floor.

Designed to make you dance the night away, this skort has hidden shorts inside that will keep you secure when you replicate those TikTok moves.

Triplatform Sandals, $2,300, Versace

PHOTO: Versace

Fresh off the SS 22 runway, these triple strapped platform wedges are second in line next to the covetable Aevitas platforms. Not the most bank account-friendly pair, but sometimes you need to max out your credit card for the things you want most.

Pearl Short Sleeve Cardigan, $247, Lovers & Friends

PHOTO: Lovers & Friends

Getting your hands on Chanel's 1995 collection is hard to secure, but this dupe is the closet thing to the runway! You can wear this with high-waisted vegan leather pants if you're feeling edgy or you can go all out Barbie in a matching pink pencil skirt and pumps.

Le Cagole Crocodile Embossed XS Shoulder Bag, $2,900, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

2022's hottest bag is finally available in Barbie's signature fuchsia pink. Sneak it inside your office tote to bring it out for post-work dinner.

Airina Dress, $695, Nana Jacqueline

PHOTO: Nana Jacqueline

The go-to brand for Young Hollywood and K-pop idols, Nana Jacqueline's '80s inspired aesthetic is giving Barbie. Thigh-grazing and waist-snatching has never been more on point with this bustier minidress.

Superstar Barbie Earrings, $91, Tarina Tarantino

PHOTO: Tarina Tarantino

Designed in collaboration with Barbie, these cameo earrings are the perfect statement pair.

Sebastian's BF Ring, $95, La Manso

PHOTO: La Manso

A cult accessory brand from Spain, La Manso's resin rings became the pandemic accessory on the 'gram. Inspired by seashells, this beachy ring is bound to be worn at the next Sentosa excursion.

Mariposa Clip, $55, Emi Jay

PHOTO: Emi Jay

If you ever had a Butterfly Barbie, points for you! This claw clip is in the same shade of hot pink as the doll's wings! You can wear it with a halter top and skirt for weekends or make it work appropriate with a suit.

Myles Terry Crop Top, $160, Frankie's Bikinis x Wildflower

PHOTO: Frankie's Bikinis x Wildflower

We all had that one Juicy Couture phase, where you wore your terry tracksuit non stop. Exuding the same California carefree cool girl vibe, two of LA's "It" brands collabed on their 10th anniversary collections.

Malibu Barbie would surely approve of this angelic ruched cap sleeve creation. You can either wear it with its matching bikini bottom or cargo pants and white sneakers on the streets.

The Dough Case, $90, Urban Sophistication

PHOTO: Urban Sophistication

Fruit Fantasy Barbie gets an IG-friendly makeover with this playful matte phone case. As someone who owned cases from this brand, you'll wanna hold it in your hand all day long thanks to its Play-doh like texture.

Trust me, it's a fun de-stressing companion to balance out the stressful work WA/Tele texts.

Leia Two Piece, $159, Pink Salt

PHOTO: Pink Salt

Darker than Barbie's normal shade, this raspberry hue is a nice introduction if you aren't ready to take the full plunge. Bearing a similar aesthetic to the blonde's iconic strapless black and white swimsuit, this modest high-waist bikini is refreshingly modern with its caged back and tie front waist. Wear it with cat eye sunglasses for the full Barbie look.

Jolie Sunglasses, $712, Balmain

PHOTO: Balmain

The ultimate designer collab between Balmain and Barbie is not to be slept on. Ideal for all your summer fits, these sunnies are best worn with coloured eyeliner or with a traditional cat eye to match a pink lippie.

Jones Top, $55, Andi Bagus

PHOTO: Andi Bagus

Best known for its micro kinis, the Balinese brand offers boob-safe tops that will keep the girls in (especially if you're busty). Featuring an adjustable tie string at the back and front, you can criss cross the strings at the torso or shrink the top for a bustier fit.

Berenice Jumpsuit, $154, RECC Paris

PHOTO: RECC Paris

A cousin of Margot Robbie's '70s inspired two piece set, this RECC jumpsuit is also on brand. You can mimic the Barbie movie look with a sparkly fringe crystal earring or keep it modern with hoops.

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, $120, Alo

PHOTO: Alo

The pleated tennis skirt from your JC days gets a facelift with a shorter length, higher waistband, built in shorts and sharper pleats. Wear it with a cardigan top and sneakers to your next SICC outing.

Chunky Crystal Embellished Sunglasses, $102, Rad & Refined

PHOTO: Rad & Refined

If you want a bit more sparkle, set all eyes on you in these crystallised sunglasses by this cult LA-based eyewear brand. Taylor Swift has been seen wearing a similar pair from the brand in the "You Need to Calm Down" video.

95MM Mama Suede Over The Knee Boots, $1,069, Paris Texas

PHOTO: Paris, Texas

Sharper than a knife and soft like butter, these suede hot pink OTK boots are born to make deals in office and give you the best seats at the table.

Tear a page from the Christine Quinn handbook by wearing it with a hot pink blazer dress. Hair extensions optional.