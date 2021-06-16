What beauty brands are doing for more sustainable packaging

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Paper and packaging

1. Clarins

63 per cent of packaging is made from glass and recycled cardboard. All outer cartons are made from FSC paper from sustainably managed forests.

2. Dior capture totale range

Packaging made from recyclable FSC cardboard, and sizes reduced for a 25 per cent reduction in overall cardboard weight.

3. L’oreal Singapore

All e-commerce parcels use fully sustainable packaging, from the carton, to filler materials and paper tape. Not using plastic airbags or sticky tape reduces plastic waste.

4. Origins

55 per cent of its packaging weight is recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. All secondary packaging is made using FSC-certified paperboard.

5. Sulwhasoo

Outer cardboard packaging size reduced to minimise paper usage.

6. EST LAB

Outer packaging made from tree-free paper, from sugar cane waste, which is recyclable, biodegradable and compostable.

Bottles

1. Lancome

The Clarifique Dual Essence bottle is recyclable and uses FSC-certified paper in its packaging.

2. Estee Lauder

The Advanced Night Repair serum glass bottle is recyclable, saving the brand 2 million pounds in plastic.

3. YSL Beauty

All products are eco-designed to favour recyclable, refillable, reusable or compostable plastic packaging.

4. ACT + ACRE

Uses the most recyclable form of plastic for its bottles, which last for up to two years so you can get refills.

5. Guerlain

Its Fortifying Lotion uses FSC- cardboard packaging, and the bottle (once separated from the cap) can be recycled. Makeup, skincare and perfumes are also refillable to reduce packaging weight.

7. Biossance

All products in recyclable tubes and bottles, with outer cartons made from renewable sugar cane paper without inks or dyes that could affect recyclability.

