What to bring to different types of home parties to avoid a social faux pas

It’s the party season, and your calendar is filled to the brim with social events, many of them house parties.

Of course, you can’t arrive at their doorstep empty-handed, but what should you bring?

Nothing’s more awkward than you showing up with an inappropriate gift, or something that screams cheap and #noeffort (by that, we mean free company products!).

Don’t commit gifting faux pas with the typical excuse of “I tried my best” or the perennial “I had no time”.

Below, a list of gift ideas that’ll help you avoid making such mistakes. Sorted by five different types of parties, consider these to impress your host and show your appreciation.

1. INTIMATE DINNER PART

When it comes to gifting for a dinner party, the common mistake that many make is to give your hostess a bottle of wine.

Unless she mentions that it will be a potluck party, never show up to their apartment cheerily with booze, or worse, food.

Such parties usually entail a carefully crafted menu, down to specific wine pairings for each course, so your gift will probably not make it to the table.

Instead of getting something that complements the dinner, present a gift with the host or hostess in mind. Some examples:

A bouquet of flowers for decoration, based on her preferences.

A tin of cookies if she has a sweet tooth.

Condiments, to spice up her home-cooked meals.

Decorative scented candles, for that extra ambience.

Artisan bar soaps, for an enjoyable bath.

2. HOLIDAY PARTY

PHOTO: Pexels

Holiday parties are usually boisterous affairs and rollicking good fun.

Such shindigs are where you can bring alcoholic beverages — the more the merrier — since bubbly and wines are pretty much the first to run out.

Still, it doesn’t mean crates of booze is the only thing you can cart to a holiday party.

Keep in mind who your recipient is, and your relationship with him or her. If he or she is your bestie, any holiday-themed gimmicky items work. The same does not apply if your boss is the one doing the hosting.

For the latter — sophistication wins. Some examples:

Booze. It boils down to your host’s preference, but steer clear of the bargain bin. Go for flavored liqueur for something extra special.

A few boxes of holiday-themed cookies or candies for late night snacking.

Elegant gift baskets that are decorated according to the festive season.

Coffee-table books or cook books to adorn their table tops.

Themed accessories (i.e. Santa hats on Christmas and “2019” glasses for New Year’s Eve) to celebrate the festivities with a bang — but only for good pals.

3. HOUSEWARMING PARTY

PHOTO: Pexels

It’s a brand new pad, so getting your host something that jazzes up the interior will be a sure win. Bonus points if it’s personalised.

We suggest you do your research first. Try to get an idea of what your host’s taste in decor is like — is she a minimalist or is she a fan of Baroque art?

Is she into Japanese zen or does she like quirky home-ware?

Finding out the colour scheme of her newly furnished home is also a good way to start. Get something that complements her home, instead of standing out like a sore thumb.

Some examples:

Wine glasses or glassware. Better still if they are engraved with their names.

A set of tools that will be handy in times of need.

Hand towels that match the bathroom’s colour scheme.

Mini potted plants that will add splashes of green to a monochrome room.

Classy art pieces or ornaments that can be the centrepiece of the room.

4. MEETING YOUR FUTURE IN-LAWS PARTY

Meeting your future in-laws for the first time can be nerve-wrecking.