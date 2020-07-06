What to buy for dad this Father's Day during Phase 1

We know you've been busy working and home and wondering why Phase 1 is no different from Circuit Breaker, but in case you didn't realise, Father's Day is coming up soon in a few weeks-June 21, to be exact.

We don't know if Phase 2 would have started by then, but in case it hasn't (or in case you have no time), there's no reason why you shouldn't start prepping his gift early.

Here are a few choices to consider based on his personality.

For the dad whose facial hair is important to him

If your dad enjoys his routine of shaving and maintaining a certain look for his facial hair, considering getting the Maca Root & Aloe Softening Shaving Cream, $24, and Maca Root & Aloe Calming Post-Shave Water Gel, $25, from The Body Shop.

These two products were awarded the titles of "Most Effective Shaving Cream" and "Most Soothing Aftershave" for 2019's CLEO Beauty Hall of Fame in men's grooming products category, so trust us, these products will make your dad's shaving process a better one.

For the dad who enjoys his coffee fix

PHOTO: Lazada

Every dad definitely has a certain brew of coffee they enjoy-latte, cappuccino, Americanos. Whatever it is he enjoys, allow him to become his very own barista at home by gifting him his very own coffee machine!

One great coffee machine that you might want to consider getting is the Essenza Mini Coffee Machine, $168. It's compact, easy to use and heats up fast, so it's perfect for people who are just starting out to use coffee machines.

On top of that, there you can choose from a variety of different flavoured coffee capsules, so you'll definitely be able to find out to suit your dad's tastes.

For the dad who'd like to enjoy delicious Thai dishes

Celebrations often come with good food. Having a birthday party? You're most likely going to want to have dishes prepared for guests. Celebrating a graduation? Restaurants and delectable dishes come to mind.

So why skimp on a Father's Day celebration? Since you might not be able to dine out by then (or if you want to avoid crowds), consider ordering in restaurant-quality meals for the day.

From June 13 to 21, Blue Jasmine is offering a Father's Day set meal that's fit for royalty. The set includes Hand-rolled Thai Rice Spring Rolls with Prawns, fluffy Cha Om Fried Eggs, Half Roast Esarn Chicken, Thai Yellow Curry Shrimps, Stir-Fried Vegetables and Blue Jasmine Rice.

And if that's not enough, Blue Jasmine is also including a Thai Tako Dessert, a Thai pudding, and a choice of beer (Tiger Crystal or Heineken Zero) for the dads.

All that for $50, and enough to feed a family of four. We think that's a great deal. Order here or call 6824 8851 or email to hello@bluejasmine.com.sg

For the dad who enjoys desserts

PHOTO: The Goodwood Park Hotel

If your dad has a sweet tooth, why not get decadent desserts instead of just a regular cake?

From June 13 to 14 and 20 to 21, Goodwood Park Hotel will be offering a Papa's Day Sweet Surprise Box for $58. Indulge him with sweet treats such as Royaltine Crunchy Cake, along with petite desserts like Coffee Cream Puffs, Forest Berries Macarons, Apple Crumble Tarts, Mango Lychee Meringue Tarts and Mixed Berries Tarts.

Do note that you'll have to place an advance purchase five days prior.

For the dad who likes to listen on the go

PHOTO: Lazada

Whether your dad is the active, adventurous kind, or simply a man who'd like to have a nice personal listening experience when he's catching his favourite shows, wireless earbuds are a must.

They're easy-to-use, hassle-free, and if you get a good pair, they'll make your listening experience feel almost magical. So, if you're wanting to gift your dad wireless earbuds, gift him the RHA TrueConnect: True Wireless Earbuds with Bluetooth 5 & Sweatproof for Sport Activity, $288.

It's sweat-, splash- and weather-resistant, making it perfect for the active dads who like to listen to music or the radio while they exercise. It also charges fast, so even if he decided on a last-minute run, he can just plug it in for 15 minutes and get it charged up to 50 per cent.

Not only that, the earbuds also include easy-to-use in-built button controls and has high audio quality.

For the dad who likes to clean his car

If you or your family own a car, you probably know how easy it is for the car to get dirty indoors. The dirt from your shoes, bags, and even yourself, can and will be transferred to the floor of the car, making it an unpleasant sight and overall experience after a while.

Help your father maintain the cleanliness of his car with a handy portable vacuum cleaner. A good option would be the Xiaomi Cleanfly Portable Vacuum Cleaner, $59.

It's light and compact, making it easy to move around. It also has a strong suction, allowing your dad's car to be cleaned in no time. It also charges quickly and comes with a car charger, making it the perfect portable vacuum cleaner.

For the dad who's Into fitness

PHOTO: Under Armour

If your dad enjoys the occasional run or home workout, having a proper gear is a must. So this Father's Day, spoil him with fitness wear from Under Armour.

The brand boasts a wide array of sports shoes, clothing and accessories, so there's definitely going to be something that'll fit your dad's preference and needs. Don't know what he likes? You can't go wrong with the Under Armour Men's UA Tech™ Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $39.

Their stores may not be open, but you can still buy the products via their official website or on their Lazada store

For the dad who'd like to keep his things organised

A good, roomy bag is a must-have for everyone - it'll help you keep organised, store all your needed items, and if it looks nice, it'll elevate your outfit.

But when it comes to a bag for a dad who's always on-the-go, you need one with the right number of pockets and big enough to fit all his essentials and laptop, such as the Calvin Klein Business Bag, $163.90.

Its all-black monochrome look allows it to be paired with everything, making it a versatile item that's useful for both style and practicality.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.