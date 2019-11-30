What can you save the most on when shopping in Johor Bahru?

Because of the convenient causeway across the Straits of Johor connecting Johor Bahru (JB) to Singapore, the city remains a popular weekend destination for Singaporeans looking to stretch their dollar.

But in light of the travelling time-anywhere between 1 to 5 hours including immigration for a round-trip-not every purchase in JB makes economic sense.

To help you get the most bang for your buck, we found 3 spending categories that offer the most meaningful cross-border savings for the next time you're shopping in JB.

DRUGSTORE COSMETICS: DEEP DISCOUNTS ON BIG BRAND NAMES

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you tend to get your makeup from drugstores like Guardian or Watsons, buying them from JB can save you up to 50 per cent of the cost in Singapore.

Given that the range of drugstore makeup brands and offerings in JB are similar to Singapore's, you never have to worry about overspending on your holy-grail beauty products.

You might want to consider joining the Watsons VIP Card Program in Malaysia.

You can earn up to 5 Watsons point for every 1 RM (S$0.33) spent, and you can then pay for subsequent purchases with such accumulated points, with 200 points equating to 1RM cash.

BABY SUPPLIES: UP TO 50 PER CENT+ OFF BABY MILK FORMULA & DIAPERS

PHOTO: ValueChampion

If you'd like to cut down on your monthly expenses as a new parent, you'd do well by getting your baby supplies from JB instead.