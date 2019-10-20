What causes migraine in children: Common triggers and preventive measures

WHAT IS A MIGRAINE HEADACHE?

A migraine is a severe headache that keeps coming back. The pain is often throbbing and can happen on one or both sides of the head.

Migraines can be disabling, and migraine sufferers can feel dizzy or sick to their stomachs. They may be sensitive to light, noise, or smells.

Once the migraine starts for example, children might feel disturbed by bright light, smell, or sound and it might make them feel worse. They might be unable to continue with their normal routine, and may become nauseated and vomit. Trying to do physical activities can make the pain worse.

Most migraines last from 30 minutes to several hours, some can last a couple of days.

Migraine is also known as an acute recurrent headache. In early childhood and before puberty, migraine is more commonly seen in boys than girls.

In adolescence, migraine affects young women more than young men. As adults, women are three times more likely to have a migraine than men.

WHAT CAUSES MIGRAINE IN CHILDREN?

Experts believe that migraine is genetic and the likelihood of getting migraines runs in the family. Kids who have a parent who gets migraines have a greater chance of having them than kids without that family history.

The exact cause of migraines however is unknown. But there are some common triggers which can set off a migraine and these triggers differ for each person.

Some common migraine triggers in children include:

Stress - especially related to school (for example, school work, bullying) and family problems. Stress management includes regular exercise, adequate rest, sleep and diet, and enjoying pleasant activities and hobbies.

Lack of sleep - results in less energy for coping with stress. Aim for at least 8 hours of sleep every night.

Changes in regular routine - such as lack of sleep, travel, or illness can trigger a migraine.

Changes in normal eating patterns - skipping meals can cause migraine. Make sure that your child eats three regular meals and does not skip breakfast.

Menstruation - for girls, as they enter their teens, normal hormonal changes caused by the menstrual cycle can trigger migraine.

Travel - the motion sickness sometimes caused by travel in a car or boat can trigger a migraine.

Diet -certain foods or food additives can trigger a migraine.

These foods include citrus fruits, ice cream, aged cheeses, pizza, luncheon meats, sausage or hot dogs (which contain nitrates), caffeine-containing foods and beverages including chocolate, teas, coffee, colas; and monosodium glutamate (MSG)-containing foods like oriental foods.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Remembering what foods were eaten before the migraine attack may help identify potential food triggers so they can be avoided.

Dehydration - and not drinking enough water

Caffeine - Too much caffeine or withdrawal from caffeine (suddenly having less caffeine than usual) can trigger migraine.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF MIGRAINE?

Every migraine begins differently. Sometimes kids and teens get a warning that a migraine is on its way. This is known as an aura and it is a warning sign that a migraine is about to begin.

The most common auras are visual, and include blurred or distorted vision, blind spots, or brightly coloured, flashing, or moving lights or lines. Sometimes you might feel tingling in a part of the face or smell a certain odour. Auras usually last for about 20 minutes.

Symptoms of migraine can vary from person to person,but general symptoms include:

Pounding or throbbing head pain. In children, the pain usually affects the front or both sides of the head.

Sensitivity to light

Sensitivity to sound

Nausea and/or vomiting

Abdominal discomfort

Pale skin colour

Feeling irritable, moody

Loss of appetite

Managing a migraine

There is no cure for migraine - treatment is about controlling symptoms and preventing further headaches.