What causes multiple miscarriages: Tests, risk factors and treatments

What is multiple miscarriage or recurrent miscarriage?

A miscarriage refers to a pregnancy loss before 5 months gestation.

Multiple miscarriage or recurrent miscarriage refers to the loss of two or more consecutive pregnancies.

It affects about 5 per cent of couples trying to conceive. About 1 per cent of couples have three or more pregnancy losses.

WHAT CAUSES MULTIPLE MISCARRIAGES

GENETIC FACTORS

In a small number of cases, the miscarriage may be because one of the parents carries an abnormal chromosome.

The parent may repeatedly pass on an abnormal chromosome, causing recurrent miscarriage.

Karyotyping, a blood test that checks for chromosomal abnormalities, can tell if something is wrong and if further tests are required.

AGE

The chances of miscarriage increases as a woman ages. After the age of 40, more than one-third of pregnancies end up in miscarriage.

HORMONAL FACTORS

Progesterone is a hormone produced in pregnancy which is essential for a healthy pregnancy.

There is some preliminary evidence which suggests that low progesterone levels may contribute to recurrent miscarriages.

Some early studies have shown that certain treatments such as progesterone supplements, injections of hCG may be beneficial to support the pregnancy.

Women with multiple miscarriage should also be screened for diabetes, thyroid disorders and polycystic ovaries.

CERVICAL WEAKNESS

An incompetent cervix, also known as cervical insufficiency, is a condition where the muscle fibres of the cervical tissues are weak leading to loss of pregnancy or premature birth.

If you are considered at risk of cervical incompetence or cervical weakness, you may be offered a scan or be advised to have stitch or cervical cerclage early on in the pregnancy.

UTERINE PROBLEMS

An abnormally shaped womb can increase your risk of recurrent miscarriage and premature birth.

Fibroids and polyps, which are benign (noncancer) growths of the uterus, also may play a role in recurrent pregnancy loss. Doctors might suggest an ultrasound to look for fibroids, septum, scarring or polyps.

BLOOD CLOTTING DISORDERS