What is colour drenching and why you should get on it ASAP

Update your wardrobe with the latest runway to walkway comeback trend: Colour drenching.

The term, originally reserved for describing interiors that have been covered from floor to ceiling in varying shades and tones of one hue, has now made its way into fashion, proving to be the next big thing since colour blocking, effervescent hues and neutral shades.

The concept is simple: Dress head to toe in similar tints in complementary clothes and accessories – otherwise known as tonal dressing.

As demonstrated by the likes of Versace that sent models down the runway dressed in violet-hued garments, and Raf Simon's stunning soft pink number from their Fall/Winter 2021 shows, the colour drenching trend is here to stay.

From summer suits to effortless layers, take inspiration from these off-duty models and fashion influencers.

Jennie from Blackpink

Jennie keeps it super casual with a purple tracksuit and lilac beanie. Dog optional.

Tiffany Hsu

This is how you do colour drenching without going overboard.

Yoyo Cao

Do like Yoyo and power dress in a solid-coloured number. Bonus points for matching your accessories to the same shade.

Tabitha Nauser

Feeling sporty? Take a page out of Singapore songstress Tabitha Nauser's stylebook and pair your workout leggings with an ultra-chic bomber jacket in matching hues.

Mae Tan

Nothing beats the comfort level of a sweater and maxi skirt combo. Turn things up a notch by adding a leather corset à la Mae Tan.

Irene Kim

Korean influencer turn fashion entrepreneur Irene Kim shows how to keep things bold and bright.

Savina Chai

Savina Chai, a girl after our own heart, sporting an ultra-chic tonal blue number on the streets of Milan is a lesson in effortless style.

Sonia Chew

There's something ultra-feminine and sophisticated about an all-lilac outfit and we think Sonia Chew knocked it out of the park.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.