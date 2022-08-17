What to do around the world: Emirates summer sale, Asian hospitality in New York and Christmas markets in Europe

If you’re officially jealous of all the folks showing off their big vacation on Instagram, we’ve got some good news for you.

From discounted summer flight fares, to new hotels in New York and festivals in Sydney, this edition of Wanderfolk brings you the inside scoop. For those already planning their year-end vacations, we have hotspots like Budapest and Frankfurt, and traditional Christmas markets.

Enjoy special fares to over 100 destinations with Emirates

PHOTO: Emirates

For a limited time only, Emirates’ is ready to kickstart your post-covid travel adventure with its summer-exclusive fares to over 100 destinations. Travellers from Singapore can enjoy Dubai (from $689 on economy), take in the adventurous soul of Barcelona (from $1299 Economy), hit the fashion capital of Milan (from $1339) and more.

In addition, more frequent flights between Singapore and Dubai further enhances connectivity for your comfort. Enjoy further savings at over 500 locations in the Dubai, simply by showing your Emirates boarding pass.

Bookings must be made now till Aug 28, 2022 for travel between Sept 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023. Other featured destinations include London, Paris, Amsterdam, Istanbul, and USA. For more information on the My Emirates Pass, click here.

Aman brings Asian tranquillity to New York

Living up to its Sanskrit-derived name, the highly anticipated launch of Aman New York brings Asian-style luxury and hospitality to the heart of Manhattan. Situated in the Crown Building, it sees 83 generously spaced suites, a Jazz Club, as well as two signature restaurants – Italian concept Arva and Washoku Japanese restaurant, Nama.

Let’s not forget its three-floor Aman Spa sporting fitness facilities, an indoor pool, and more. The hotel also houses the first Aman Club with a private Garden Terrace, a dedicated Cigar Lounge and Wine Room access for its members.

Aman New York is located at The Crown Building, 730 Fifth Avenue, 10019 New York, United States. For reservations, click here, call +1 646 459 5302, or email reservations.ny@aman.com.

Spring brings back the Sydney Fringe Festival

Life down under seems to get all the more exciting as we inch closer to the end of the year. The largest independent arts festival in New South Wales, Sydney Fringe Festival returns this September with a three-week extravaganza.

With over 500 events that share the stories of Sydney’s streets and works from an array of genres, headliner events include Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, a hilarious and provocative cabaret and circus back by popular demand. There’s also #thenewme, a social commentary satire on our online personas, as well as Indie Yarns, a Q&A honouring First Nations voices. The inaugural LIMITLESS micro-festival will also celebrate visual artists with disabilities.

Sydney Fringe Festival runs through August and September.

KKday launches The Great Escape Travel Fair

Leading e-commerce and travel experiences platform KKday is creating unforgettable trips across the globe with the launch of its very own online travel fair.

Atome users get discounts of up to 25 per cent (min. spend $300) whilst the first 100 customers to spend a minimum of $100 on Southeast Asian products get to redeem a Sigi Skin Travel Set worth $45. Featured experiences in Southeast Asia include an overnight cruise in Ha Long Bay and island hopping in Cebu. Those looking further afield will find exclusive tickets to Disneyland Paris and paragliding in Interlaken.

KKday’s The Great Escape runs now till Aug 31, 2022.

LOST LINDENBERG, A New Heaven In The Untouched Coast of Bali

Perched in the untouched nature of Pekutatan, West Bali, boutique resort LOST LINDENBERG sits on a secluded plot of land surrounded by greenery and the pristine black lava sand beach. The natural beachfront getaway offers unique experiences like its own surf spot, snorkelling and activities like bonfires on the beach.

Lounge in the spacious common areas, enjoy plant-based cuisine at the restaurant, and cash in on your city break at their spa. Get a front row seat with the Ocean Panorama Suites overlooking the crashing waves or pick the Jungle Panorama Suites for spectacular views of the jungle and temples. The suites come with contemporary art, sustainable linen bedding, and custom made Gaya ceramics

LOST LINDENBERG is located at Jl. Ngurah Rai, Pekutatan, Kec. Pekutatan, Kabupaten Jembrana, Bali, Indonesia. For reservations, please click here, WhatsApp +62 812-3456-6830 or email lost@thelindenberg.com

Cruising For A Dreamy Christmas

Leave it to Uniworld Boutique River Cruise to come up with the best itinerary for you – one that cures the wanderlust and sprinkles a whole lot of Christmas cheer. The fairytale-come-alive Classic Christmas Markets tour from Nuremberg to Frankfurt is perfect for families, with storybook houses, traditional markets, food, more.

The Danube Holiday Markets, on the other hand, will appeal to those with an appreciation for art and architecture. Spoil yourself with beautiful handmade porcelain pieces and indulging in kürtos kalács (a Hungarian pastry). Onboard, music lovers can also enjoy festive caroling and an exclusive organ recital.

For more information, please click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.