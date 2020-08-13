What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Aug 14 - 16)

The fireworks and flypasts may be over, but this week still has plenty of excitement in store. Here's what you can look forward to this weekend.

1. National Day Concert 2020

Yes, we know, National Day is already over. But if you still haven't had your fill of celebrating our country, don't miss Singapore Symphony Orchestra's National Day Concert 2020. Hosted online, this year's concert features various local artists and musical trailblazers, including local singer Benjamin Kheng.

Aug 15, 2020, 8 pm Find out more here

2. Two Songs and a Story

Two Songs and a Story is an online video series which consists of five solo performances linked by the common theme of Covid-19.

Helmed by Checkpoint Theatre, the series blends music and storytelling to craft a compelling exploration of loneliness, vulnerability and the strength of human connection amidst difficult times.

Till Aug 31, 2020 Find out more here

3. Red Dot August 2020

Celebrating the month of our nation's birthday, Esplanade's Red Dot August 2020 features a thrilling line-up of online performances that revolve around all things local. From improv theatre to poetry showcases, storytelling sessions and much more, this festival has something for everyone.

Till Sept 7, 2020 Find out more here

4. ACM: Let’s Learn About… Cross-cultural Art

PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum

This month, the Asian Civilisations Museum's Let's Learn About series shines the spotlight on Cross-Cultural Art; in other words, artefacts on display which reflect multiple cultures and influences.

For instance, a bird calligram displayed in the museum's Islamic Art Gallery was created by a Chinese Muslim calligraphy artist who mixed Arabic phrases and Chinese calligraphy techniques to create his masterpiece.

An apt reflection of Singapore's status as a melting pot of various cultures and religions, wouldn't you say?

Till Aug 31, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.