What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Aug 14 - 16)

The fireworks and flypasts may be over, but this week still has plenty of excitement in store. Here's what you can look forward to this weekend.
1. National Day Concert 2020
Yes, we know, National Day is already over. But if you still haven't had your fill of celebrating our country, don't miss Singapore Symphony Orchestra's National Day Concert 2020. Hosted online, this year's concert features various local artists and musical trailblazers, including local singer Benjamin Kheng.
Aug 15, 2020, 8 pm
2. Two Songs and a Story
Checkpoint Theatre presents TWO SONGS AND A STORY (An online video series) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 6 - 31 Aug 2020 Tickets from $15 (excl. $1 SISTIC booking fee) GET YOURS NOW - link in bio! Each ticket grants you personal access to the videos for 72 hours, starting from the ticket date. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Written, composed, and performed by ants chua, Inch Chua, Jo Tan, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, and weish Directed by Huzir Sulaiman and Joel Lim Created and dramaturged by Huzir Sulaiman ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ --- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This pandemic has shaken us and shaped us. Caught in a never-ending present, what arises when we confront ourselves and each other? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Birthed from times of isolation, TWO SONGS AND A STORY blends music with storytelling in this online video series of five solo performances. Watch and hear the stirring original monologues and music of ants chua, Inch Chua, Jo Tan, Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai, and weish, as they weave a multifaceted portrait of strength and fragility, peace and disruption. Created and dramaturged by Huzir Sulaiman, and directed by Huzir Sulaiman and Joel Lim, TWO SONGS AND A STORY is a moving and life-affirming exploration of vulnerability, loneliness, and the power of human connection. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ --- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 1. at least I have words now by ants chua A penetrating and beautiful glimpse into friendship's rich complexities. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 2. Super Q by Inch Chua Visceral fragments of working at the COVID-19 sanitation frontlines. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3. A Bit by Jo Tan An escape into an anime series brings more colour and joy to a mundane life. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 4. And Then I Am Light by Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai Overcoming difficulties and self-doubt to find healing, acceptance, and new love. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 5. Be Here, With Me by weish The vulnerability of companionship when one has been irreversibly changed. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ --- ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Advisory: Some videos of TWO SONGS AND A STORY contain coarse language and mature themes, including dialogue referencing trauma and assault, which may not be suitable for a general audience. . #TwoSongsandaStory #CheckpointTheatre
Two Songs and a Story is an online video series which consists of five solo performances linked by the common theme of Covid-19.
Helmed by Checkpoint Theatre, the series blends music and storytelling to craft a compelling exploration of loneliness, vulnerability and the strength of human connection amidst difficult times.
Till Aug 31, 2020
3. Red Dot August 2020
Celebrating the month of our nation's birthday, Esplanade's Red Dot August 2020 features a thrilling line-up of online performances that revolve around all things local. From improv theatre to poetry showcases, storytelling sessions and much more, this festival has something for everyone.
Till Sept 7, 2020
4. ACM: Let’s Learn About… Cross-cultural Art
PHOTO: Asian Civilisations Museum
This month, the Asian Civilisations Museum's Let's Learn About series shines the spotlight on Cross-Cultural Art; in other words, artefacts on display which reflect multiple cultures and influences.
For instance, a bird calligram displayed in the museum's Islamic Art Gallery was created by a Chinese Muslim calligraphy artist who mixed Arabic phrases and Chinese calligraphy techniques to create his masterpiece.
An apt reflection of Singapore's status as a melting pot of various cultures and religions, wouldn't you say?
Till Aug 31, 2020
