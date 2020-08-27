What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Aug 28 to 30)

As Aug draws to a close, there's plenty of new events to round off this month with a bang. Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Comfort Zones

Independent local artist Shen Jiaqi's latest exhibition, Comfort Zones, questions the unspoken rules of conformity which shape us and our lives.

Making clever use of oft-seen yellow lines as a motif, Jiaqi's works weave a compelling narrative that explores the confines of our urban environment and societal norms, as well as the impact they have on both shaping and limiting the comfort zones we inhabit.

Till 5 Sept, 2020 Find out more here

2. Mozart & Stravinsky: Music on the Air

Classical music enthusiasts, be sure to catch this SSO concert! Music on the Air is set to serenade listeners with famous compositions by classical music legends Mozart and Stravinsky, the latter of whom dubbed himself "Mozart's Continuer".

Aug 29, 2020, 8 pm Find out more here

3. Saturdays@ACM: A Style for Every Story

The Sept edition of Saturdays@ACM kicks off this week. A Style For Every Story will introduce your child to different styles of traditional outfits from cultures based on the museum's collection, enthrall them with an audio storytelling of "The Emperor's New Clothes" and even teach them to make various outfits for a paper doll.

Aug 29 to Sept 25, 2020 Find out more here

4. Butter Bean Grand Opening

Last but not least, here's a new brunch place you might want to check out. Butter Bean, a concept store by BreadTalk, is launching its flagship outlet at Funan Mall this Friday.

A modern version of Toast Box aimed at the younger generation, Butter Bean reinvents classic toasts and Nanyang coffee-based drinks with contemporary additions, creating a delicious blend between new and old.

For instance, you can enjoy classic Nanyang coffee topped off with brown sugar and salted cream foam, or feast on inch-thick toast selections with toppings ranging from chicken floss to Milo powder and omu cheese.

Opens on Aug 28, 2020 Butter Bean, Funan Mall, 109 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 179105 Find out more here

