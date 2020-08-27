What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Aug 28 to 30)

As Aug draws to a close, there's plenty of new events to round off this month with a bang. Here's what you can look forward to this week.
1. Comfort Zones
'Comfort Zones' is a response to the observation of conditioned behavior and routines from prescribed societal rules and expectations. An accumulation of moments from urban environments represented through colour and structured forms contrasted with striking yellow lines create visual narratives from shared memories and experiences. These narratives stem from observations of lives led within the lines of societal and personal expectations, and the inhabitants' hopeful wait for the promise of eventual comfort and happiness. Familiar yellow lines commonly seen in urban environments serve as a symbol of regulation, with unspoken but communally agreed upon behavior being enforced silently and with purpose. These lines are regulators, but at the same time they are also defenders, as much keeping certain elements in check as protecting the social balance by reminding inhabitants of acceptable behavior. Using these yellow lines and their striking colour to represent the presence of the culture of conformity, subconscious psychological restrictions are surfaced. The malleability of the restrictions is up to its individual creator, and 'Comfort Zones' is an exploration of how the urban environment and the expectations derived from societal norms subconsciously deprive its inhabitants of expansion and possibility. Artist Bio: Shen Jiaqi is an avid painter living and working in Singapore. Her work revolves around the various unique social issues she experiences and encounters, with inspiration stemming from systemic restrains, societal norms, and cultural expectations. Aesthetically inspired by scenes from everyday life and the urban environment, she seeks to start dialogues and elevate awareness about our shared but unsaid experiences as a society. Meet the artist on the opening day from 2pm to 8pm, 22 August 2020. Exhibition runs till 5 September 2020.
Independent local artist Shen Jiaqi's latest exhibition, Comfort Zones, questions the unspoken rules of conformity which shape us and our lives.
Making clever use of oft-seen yellow lines as a motif, Jiaqi's works weave a compelling narrative that explores the confines of our urban environment and societal norms, as well as the impact they have on both shaping and limiting the comfort zones we inhabit.
Till 5 Sept, 2020 Find out more here
2. Mozart & Stravinsky: Music on the Air
Classical music enthusiasts, be sure to catch this SSO concert! Music on the Air is set to serenade listeners with famous compositions by classical music legends Mozart and Stravinsky, the latter of whom dubbed himself "Mozart's Continuer".
Aug 29, 2020, 8 pm Find out more here
3. Saturdays@ACM: A Style for Every Story
The Sept edition of Saturdays@ACM kicks off this week. A Style For Every Story will introduce your child to different styles of traditional outfits from cultures based on the museum's collection, enthrall them with an audio storytelling of "The Emperor's New Clothes" and even teach them to make various outfits for a paper doll.
Aug 29 to Sept 25, 2020 Find out more here
4. Butter Bean Grand Opening
Last but not least, here's a new brunch place you might want to check out. Butter Bean, a concept store by BreadTalk, is launching its flagship outlet at Funan Mall this Friday.
A modern version of Toast Box aimed at the younger generation, Butter Bean reinvents classic toasts and Nanyang coffee-based drinks with contemporary additions, creating a delicious blend between new and old.
For instance, you can enjoy classic Nanyang coffee topped off with brown sugar and salted cream foam, or feast on inch-thick toast selections with toppings ranging from chicken floss to Milo powder and omu cheese.
Opens on Aug 28, 2020 Butter Bean, Funan Mall, 109 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 179105 Find out more here
