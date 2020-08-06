What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Aug 7 - 9)

At long last, it's the National Day long weekend! Grab your flags and your best red-and-white outfits as you check out what the city has to offer this week.
1. National Day Parade 2020 (duh)
Firstly, the main draw of this weekend: Singapore's 55th birthday! While this year's proceedings are a bit different due to Covid-19, NDP2020 embodies the same sense of togetherness and Singapore spirit that we celebrate every year.
You can find out more about this year's National Day Parade here and here.
Aug 9, 2020
2. Wild About Singapore
Our wildlife parks are celebrating Singapore's birthday too with Wild About Singapore. Get ready to enjoy dazzling performances by residents of the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park, embark on an exploratory bingo trail and much more.
In addition, all local residents can purchase a second admission ticket at 55 per cent off with every paying adult to Singapore Zoo, River Safari, Jurong Bird Park and Night Safari. What are you waiting for? It's time to go wild!
Aug 1 to 31, 2020 Find out more here
3. National Day at Gardens by the Bay
From now till Aug 31, you can purchase a Two-Conservatory (Flower Dome + Cloud Forest) Singapore Resident Admission Ticket to Gardens by the Bay and enjoy 6 months of unlimited visits to the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome, as well as unlimited rides on the Shuttle Service.
It's the perfect excuse to check out the newly reopened Cloud Forest Conservatory, as well as the latest edition of Pocket Garden Surprise, titled "A Tale of Orchids", which showcases a wide variety of colourful orchid breeds - naturally, this includes Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim.
Till Aug 31, 2020 Find out more here
4. Heritage and Culture Light Up
To pay tribute to Singapore's birthday, 10 historic buildings and cultural institutions will be lit up in red and white when night falls.
Be sure to capture IG-worthy shots of the Asian Civilisations Museum, Esplanade and CHIJMES, among other buildings, as they celebrate the spirit of solidarity uniting our nation.
Till Aug 30, 2020 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.