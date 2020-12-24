What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Christmas edition)

1. Nordic Film Festival
Embrace the Christmas spirit at the Nordic Film Festival this weekend, featuring movies from the wintery Nordic region.
Catch screenings of five films from Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Sweden, from crime drama In Order of Disappearance to horror comedy Rare Exports and more.
Dec 25 to 27, 2020 Find out more here
2. Faith Beauty Love Hope – Our Stories, Your ACM
Round off the year with an introspective exhibition by the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM).
Showcasing over 60 masterpieces from ACM's vast collection, the exhibition offers a poignant reflection on 2020 through intimate insights and personal stories about the artworks on display, celebrating the diverse voices of the passionate individuals bringing history to life at ACM.
Till Feb 28, 2021 Find out more here
3. Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens
Missed the first iteration of Murder at Mandai earlier this year, or can't get enough of murder mysteries? Good news: Sight Lines Entertainment is back with Murder at Mandai Camp: The Case Reopens, a sequel to the original interactive Zoom-based play.
This time, you can look forward to a thrilling virtual horror-mystery escape room with live-action gameplay, complete with 360-degree view and immersive surround sound to bring this unique Choose Your Own Adventure theatrical experience to life.
Till Jan 2, 2021 Get your tickets here
4. Shine a Light
Be dazzled by a spectacular light show around Marina Bay this weekend. Titled Shine a Light, this nightly light show illuminates the Marina Bay skyline with a circular formation of 60 light beams representing the notches of a clockface as a countdown to 2021.
The collective formation of light rays represents a guiding beacon, symbolising Singaporeans' unity and resilience throughout 2020, as well as determination to emerge stronger in the new year.
Till Dec 31, 2020 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.