What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Dec 11-13)

1. Island Lights with Sanrio characters

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

Take a nostalgic and gorgeously Instagrammable trip down memory lane at Sentosa's festive light-up this weekend. With seven breathtaking light installations on Siloso Beach, Island Lights with Sanrio characters uses classic characters like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, My Melody and Little Twin Stars to bring Sentosa's former icons to life.

Snap a selfie with Hello Kitty at a stylistic recreation of the Sentosa Gateway arch, complete with heart-shaped lights, or reminisce about the former Fantasy Island waterpark with Little Twin Stars at an eight-metre-tall installation of the park's colourful waterslides.

You can also explore a mini-maze in search of My Melody and uncover photo points of former landmarks like the old Ferry Terminal along the way.

That's not all: From now till 31 December, admission to Sentosa is FREE!

Dec 12, 2020 to Jan 3, 2021 Find out more here

2. #HighFive with Singa this Christmas

Get ready for some Christmas cheer with Singa the Kindness Lion this holiday season. This iconic mascot has arrived at Waterway Point to encourage shoppers and families to spread the spirit of kindness throughout our community.

Marvel at the four-metre tall Singa Christmas Tree, adorned with over 50 Singa figurines holding message cards filled with words of encouragement.

You can also spread your own message of positivity by sharing a virtual high-five with fellow Singaporeans; simply snap a picture of yourself high-fiving the Singa Christmas Tree and share it online, along with a few words of care and kindness.

Till Jan 3, 2021 Find out more here or here

3. Once Upon A Time On The Orient Express

Fancy a trip across Europe? Board the Orient Express when it pulls into town this weekend to enjoy the next best thing. Spanning over 2000 square metres, this pop-up attraction takes place in the 158-year-old locomotive itself and even features two of its original train carriages, classified as National Treasures of France.

Inside, you'll find a treasure trove of heritage, including 300 historical artefacts such as uniforms, crockery and posters. Fancy a bite? Dine at the replica restaurant car onboard, designed to recreate this decadent experience from the golden age of luxury rail travel.

In addition, if you're an Agatha Christie fan or simply want to test your detective skills, challenge yourself with an Escape Room that recreates Murder on the Orient Express – with a few twists to keep the mystery fresh and intriguing.

Dec 12, 2020 to June 13, 2021 Find out more here or here

4. Ho! Ho! Ho! Handmade Print Christmas Paper Theatre

PHOTO: STPI

Bond with your kids via DIY festive crafts this weekend. Hosted by STPI, this Christmas workshop shows you how to create your own paper theatre and decorate it with monotype print and stencils, bringing Santa and his reindeer onstage for your very own festive performances.

Till Dec 30, 2020 Find out more here

5. Sci-sational Christmas

Science meets magic at Science Centre Singapore's Sci-sational Christmas this year. Your kids will draw upon their scientific knowledge to navigate a unique festive trail, exploring various Science Centre exhibits and helping Santa on his journey.

You can also catch a lively Christmas show where elves will deck the halls of Santa's workshop with a festive splash of liquid nitrogen.

Till Dec 25, 2020 Find out more here

