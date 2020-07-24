What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (July 24 - 26)

It's the last weekend of July, and there's plenty of excitement in store. Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Tomorrowland Around The World

This year's edition of the Tomorrowland music festival goes digital with Tomorrowland Around The World, featuring a dazzling line-up of EDM artists like Alan Walker, Afrojack and Tiësto.

July 25 to 26, 2020

Find out more here

2. San Diego Comic-Con@Home

Whether you're a hardcore comics lover or a closet geek, you won't want to miss Comic-Con@Home. From exclusive panels and presentations to limited-edition merch, the iconic Masquerade Ball, gaming demos and much more, this digital convention is sure to be a blast.

The best part? It's completely FREE!

Till July 26, 2020

Find out more here

3. Pocket Gardens Surprise @ Gardens by the Bay

Check out Pocket Gardens Surprise at the Gardens by the Bay Flower Dome, a series of mini garden displays that change every fortnight.

Currently, you can look forward to visiting the Terrace Garden, where a gorgeous selection of flowers and other scented foliage awaits you.

Most of the plants are grown in containers and raised planter beds to simulate the limited space of actual terrace gardens on balconies or rooftops, making it easy to try recreating the display at home in a terrace garden of your own.

In addition, be sure to check out the ongoing Edible Garden display, which features a colourful variety of vegetables and herbs grown for culinary purposes.

Edible Garden: Ongoing | Terrace Garden: Till August 16, 2020

Find out more here

4. E-Pets' Day Out

Calling all animal lovers: E-Pets' Day Out is back for its second edition this weekend.

Partnering with Cat Welfare Society, Hamster Society Singapore and Noah's Ark CARES, this event features Q&A sessions on pet health and wellness and dog training tips from animal behaviourists, as well as the chance to win exclusive merch and goodies for your furkids.

And of course, you could always choose to give one of the adorable animals being featured a new "fur-ever" home.

July 25, 2020, 3 pm to 4.30 pm

Find out more here

5. Singapore Science Festival 2020

The Singapore Science Festival returns in digital form this year with plenty of thrilling experiments and activities to challenge your young Einsteins.

From immersive live shows to virtual exhibitions, engaging workshops and over 30 hands-on experiments to be tried at home, this exploratory journey will nurture your kids' curiosity and keep them thoroughly entertained.

July 25 to August 8, 2020

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.