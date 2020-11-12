What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Nov 13-15)

Janelle Yong
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Instagram/gardensbythebay
Can you believe we're already halfway through November? That means only a month left to finish Christmas shopping and other festive preparations - Not an easy feat with safe distancing measures still in place.
 
In the meantime, here's what you can look forward to this weekend.

 

1. A Universal Christmas

First up, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) is already decked out in Christmas decorations and ready to celebrate.

Fresh off their Halloween costumes, the Minions of USS are here to spread some festive cheer, along with other familiar faces including characters from Despicable Me, Shrek, Sesame Street and Madagascar.

You can also check out Lights, Camera, Christmas!, a whimsical Christmas wonderland filled with interactive movie sets for a truly magical experience.

Till Jan 3, 2021 Find out more here

2. Christmas on a Great Street 2020

No Christmas celebration (or pre-Christmas celebration, in this case) is complete without the glittering lights of Orchard Road.

While the well-loved Christmas Village is unfortunately cancelled this year, the Light-Up ceremony on Nov 13 will be livestreamed from ION Orchard for the enjoyment of home audiences.

You can also take a 360-degree virtual "drive" along the 3.1-kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut and admire the gorgeous decorations from the comfort of your home.

Nov 13, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021 Find out more here

3. Dandelion @ Gardens by the Bay

#NEW! Dandelion is a multimedia art installation that interacts in real-time with similar installations in Japan, forming a network of connected Dandelions known collectively as the @breathbless.project. Conceptualised by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu, it is an expression of peace in difficult times, and a collective monument of mankind's solidarity and unity with one another. Experience this beautiful light installation that crosses international borders in real time at the lawn at Supertree Grove! DANDELION 9 November to 15 November Gardens by the Bay Supertree Grove (Lawn) 7:00 pm to 10:00pm • Admission is free. • A maximum of five people is allowed to approach the installation at any one time.

If you haven't visited Dandelion at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) yet, this weekend is your last chance to do so.

This interactive art installation is a collaboration between GBTB and Japanese creative company NAKED that allows people in Singapore and Japan to connect with each other through dandelion fluffs.

Simply make a wish and "blow" (read: scan a QR code and point your phone at a sensor) at the dandelion, which will cause dandelion fluffs to virtually scatter and travel to Dandelion installations in Japan, "blooming" (virtually) into peonies there.

Likewise, sakura blossoms will spontaneously "bloom" here at GBTB whenever visitors to the Japan installations interact with the dandelion fluffs there.

Till Nov 15, 2020 Find out more here

4. Arts in Your Neighbourhood: Kallang & Geylang Edition

Dear parents and kiddos, you're invited to a Partea! Join local actor/singer @dwaynelau as he hosts an online mini-series for kids every Sunday of #ArtsInYourNeighbourhood (AYN)! Explore the premise of invisibility through play and live music with @mysuperfuture or introduce the little ones to the wonderful world of jazz music brought to you by Hummingbird Music. Sing along and join in a musical theatre journey to explore the world of astronomy through storytelling, movement, song and dance with @bitesizetheatreproductions.

Arts in Your Neighbourhood is back for another run, this time focusing on Kallang and Geylang.

This edition features a dazzling line-up of 11 digital and physical programmes from online dance performances to interactive story trails, visual arts murals and even a dynamic light projection display.

Till Nov 29, 2020 Find out more here

5. Wan Qing CultureFest 2020

Going digital this year, Wan Qing CultureFest 2020 celebrates the significance and symbolism of food in Chinese culture, as well as the role food plays in different stages of our lives.

Learn the meaning behind various practices, superstitions and taboos, such as why we eat ang ku kueh during a newborn's man yue (first month) celebrations, why you shouldn't eat eggs right before an exam, and what mee sua signifies during traditional birthday celebrations.

You can also look forward to ang ku kueh-making demos, guides on conducting Chinese wedding tea ceremonies and preparing Guo Da Li (betrothal gifts) and much more.

Nov 14 to 29, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

#Events and Listings #Weekend planner #gardens by the bay #Christmas