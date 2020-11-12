What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Nov 13-15)

1. A Universal Christmas
First up, Universal Studios Singapore (USS) is already decked out in Christmas decorations and ready to celebrate.
Fresh off their Halloween costumes, the Minions of USS are here to spread some festive cheer, along with other familiar faces including characters from Despicable Me, Shrek, Sesame Street and Madagascar.
You can also check out Lights, Camera, Christmas!, a whimsical Christmas wonderland filled with interactive movie sets for a truly magical experience.
Till Jan 3, 2021 Find out more here
2. Christmas on a Great Street 2020
No Christmas celebration (or pre-Christmas celebration, in this case) is complete without the glittering lights of Orchard Road.
While the well-loved Christmas Village is unfortunately cancelled this year, the Light-Up ceremony on Nov 13 will be livestreamed from ION Orchard for the enjoyment of home audiences.
You can also take a 360-degree virtual "drive" along the 3.1-kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut and admire the gorgeous decorations from the comfort of your home.
Nov 13, 2020 to Jan 1, 2021 Find out more here
3. Dandelion @ Gardens by the Bay
If you haven't visited Dandelion at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) yet, this weekend is your last chance to do so.
This interactive art installation is a collaboration between GBTB and Japanese creative company NAKED that allows people in Singapore and Japan to connect with each other through dandelion fluffs.
Simply make a wish and "blow" (read: scan a QR code and point your phone at a sensor) at the dandelion, which will cause dandelion fluffs to virtually scatter and travel to Dandelion installations in Japan, "blooming" (virtually) into peonies there.
Likewise, sakura blossoms will spontaneously "bloom" here at GBTB whenever visitors to the Japan installations interact with the dandelion fluffs there.
Till Nov 15, 2020 Find out more here
4. Arts in Your Neighbourhood: Kallang & Geylang Edition
Arts in Your Neighbourhood is back for another run, this time focusing on Kallang and Geylang.
This edition features a dazzling line-up of 11 digital and physical programmes from online dance performances to interactive story trails, visual arts murals and even a dynamic light projection display.
Till Nov 29, 2020 Find out more here
5. Wan Qing CultureFest 2020
Going digital this year, Wan Qing CultureFest 2020 celebrates the significance and symbolism of food in Chinese culture, as well as the role food plays in different stages of our lives.
Learn the meaning behind various practices, superstitions and taboos, such as why we eat ang ku kueh during a newborn's man yue (first month) celebrations, why you shouldn't eat eggs right before an exam, and what mee sua signifies during traditional birthday celebrations.
You can also look forward to ang ku kueh-making demos, guides on conducting Chinese wedding tea ceremonies and preparing Guo Da Li (betrothal gifts) and much more.
Nov 14 to 29, 2020 Find out more here
