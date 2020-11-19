What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Nov 20-22)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Majulah Live 2020

PHOTO: Majulah Live 2020

Described as a high-quality digital entertainment experience, Majulah Live is a virtual concert that boasts a series of exciting performances from local comedians and musicians.

The festival starts with Majulah Comedy Live, where stand-up comedy quartet Sons & Sister of Singapore Comedy will have you laughing till your sides ache.

After that, don't miss Majulah Music Live for a thrilling line-up of local artistes and musicians including Estelle Fly, Aisyah Aziz and Tengyboy.

Nov 21 to 22, 2020

Find out more here

2. Christmas Wonderland

Gardens by the Bay's annual Christmas celebration goes online this year with Christmas Wonderland: Virtual Edition.

Although the usual onsite festivities are cancelled this year, you can still look forward to a slew of online activities like online carnival games, Christmas karaoke sessions, multiplayer snowball fights and, of course, crowd-free shopping at a virtual Christmas marketplace featuring over 50 vendors with special products and promotions on offer.

In addition, be sure to check out Walk of Lights @ Gardens by the Bay, a 370-metre walk with eight dazzling light installations in gorgeous designs, including a 17-metre tall Spalliera installation at the end of the walk.

Nov 19 to Dec 31, 2020

Find out more here

3. Children's Season 2020

Hosted through a combination of online and onsite programmes, Children's Season at the National Museum 2020 explores the concept of change through a series of activities designed to bridge the gaps between past, present and future.

You and your kids can tackle an online game of hide-and-seek that utilises AR technology to hunt for hidden treasures, play tic-tac-toe in the National Museum Galleries as you learn more about the museum's artefacts, enjoy storytelling and craft sessions, and much more.

Nov 21 to Dec 27, 2020

Find out more here

4. The Japan Rail Fair – A Virtual Trip to Japan

While year-end holidays to Japan is sadly just a dream this year, you can still pay a virtual visit to the Land of the Rising Sun via The Japan Rail Fair.

The fair offers a wide array of experiential programmes from virtual rail travel to sake tasting sessions, Furoshiki gift wrapping workshops and even an authentic farm stay webinar.

Nov 20 to 28, 2020

Find out more here

5. Singapore International Photography Festival

Back for its 7th edition, Singapore International Photography Festival 2020 presents a collective re-examination of our identity and sense of belonging, set against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and other current events.

The festival features 20 exhibitions housed at various prominent art spaces across Singapore including 37 Emerald Hill, the ArtScience Museum and even several Downtown Line MRT stations.

Till Jan 30, 2021

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.