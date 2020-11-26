What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Nov 27-29)

November's drawing to a close, and you know what that means. No, not Christmas (not yet, at least); it's time for Black Friday madness this weekend!

But if battling crowds for deals and promos isn't your cup of tea, here's what else you can look forward to this week.

1. ADM Show 2020: LIVE

Swing by Gillman Barracks this weekend to check out ADM Show 2020: LIVE, a two-week exhibition showcasing a host of creative projects by the graduating batch of students from NTU's School of Art, Design and Media (ADM).

The featured projects run a gamut of disciplines and genres, from stop-motion animation to spatial installations and more.

27 November to 13 December 2020

Find out more here

2. Singapore Tea & Coffee Festival

Are you a coffee lover, or a tea person? Well, there's no need to choose at the Singapore Tea & Coffee Festival this weekend.

Formerly a celebration of all things tea, this year's festival has expanded to include coffee makers for the first time.

You can look forward to a flavourful blend of online and offline experiences, from workshops and masterclasses to flash sales, tasting sessions and even a virtual marketplace featuring over 50 coffee and tea brands for your perusal.

28 November to 6 December 2020

Find out more here

3. Lite On!

What do you get when you cross a Christmas light-up with multi-sensory art installations by local artists? Why not check out Downtown East's Lite On! and find out?

Featuring four innovative (and utterly gorgeous) light installations, Lite On! presents a playful yet thought-provoking reinterpretation of light and how we see the world through the use of existing spaces and everyday objects.

Till 21 March 2021

Find out more here

4. Changi Festive Village

Can't travel overseas for a white Christmas this year? Good news: You can enjoy the next best thing at Changi Festive Village.

Hosted at various locations across Jewel Changi and Terminals 3 and 4 of Changi Airport, this holiday village promises plenty of Yuletide fun for the whole family.

Highlights include a glittering Dino Wonderland featuring nine life-like dinosaurs (be sure to snap a selfie with the T-Rex!), Go-Kart racing at the T4 taxi waiting area (both for kids as well as adult adrenaline seekers), a two-storey tokidoki snow house (complete with "real" snow from Snow City Singapore) with slides and a snow luge, and much, much more!

With endless fun on offer, it's no wonder Changi Airport has been continuing to thrive this year.

Till 3 January 2021

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.