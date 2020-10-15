What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Oct 16 - 18)

Get ready to be enthralled by surrealistic horror classics, walk with dinosaurs and more, because the weekend's finally here!

1. ArtScience on Scream: Horror, Expressionism & The Moving Image

First up, for horror aficionados: To celebrate Spooktober and, more importantly, the 100th anniversary of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, aka the first horror film ever made, the ArtScience Museum is hosting free screenings of this digitally restored classic.

While you're there, be sure to catch The Short Films of David Lynch, which features 5 chilling yet surrealistic works by modern horror master David Lynch. Screenings are limited, so book your tickets without delay!

Till Nov 6, 2020 Find out more here

2. da:ns festival 2020

Hosted online this year, da:ns festival 2020 reimagines the art of dance through various mediums that will raise your spirits and get your feet moving. Check out Zoom boogie sessions, split your sides laughing at a comedic tale told entirely through dance, catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a ballet star's everyday life and much more.

Till Oct 31, 2020 Find out more here

3. Waiting For The Host

Theatre productions and plays are just one of the many things that have been cancelled for 2020 thanks to Covid-19. But this month, local theatre company Pangdemonium is bringing the theatre to you instead with its first online play, Waiting For The Host.

Starring local actors Mina Kaye, Neo Swee Lin, Petrina Kow, Adrian Pang, Gavin Yap, Keagan Kang, and Zachary Pang, the Zoom-inspired play was directed remotely by Tracie Pang, with the various actors all performing from their own homes.

The play will be streamed via Sistic Live starting from today, but be warned: Just like a regular play, tickets for each session are limited (350 per performance, to be exact).

Till Nov 1, 2020 Find out more here

4. Check out the life-sized dinos at Jurassic Mile

Take a walk through the (extremely distant) past at Jurassic Mile, a gargantuan permanent outdoor display featuring 20 different life-sized dinosaurs, the tallest of which stands at nearly 5 metres high.

Launched on Oct 11, the 1km dinosaur-themed cycling and jogging path links Changi Airport to East Coast Park and the Park Connector Network - perfect for getting some fresh air with the kids while marvelling at the pre-historic creatures along the way.

Do note that while admission is free, booking is required on the weekends to ensure safe distancing.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.