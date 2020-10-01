What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Oct 2-4)

Halloween Horror Nights may be cancelled this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to in October. Here's what you can start with this weekend.

1. WRS Wild About Kids: Kids Enter FREE this month

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserves Singapore

To celebrate Children's Day, Wildlife Reserves Singapore is offering FREE entry to kids for the month of October. It's the perfect time to visit Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park or River Safari with your little ones!

Till October 31, 2020 Find out more here

2. SMU Arts Festival 2020

Launching this weekend, the annual SMU Arts Festival will be held online this year. Aptly themed "A-PART", the festival features 8 original productions inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic, each reflecting a different perspective of the unusual circumstances that we've been faced with over the past several months.

October 2 to 30, 2020 Find out more here

3. Madame Tussauds Singapore: Behind The Magic

PHOTO: Madame Tussauds Singapore

If you're enthralled by the amazingly lifelike wax figures of Madame Tussauds Singapore, now's your chance to learn the tricks and secrets behind their creation.

Behind The Magic is a 90 minute insider experience that will take you behind the scenes with wax artists to try your hand at making wax figures.

You'll learn wax painting, hair insertion and other essential steps in bringing these figures to life, all through a live demonstration of creating wax figure elements. In addition, you'll get to bring home your own wax souvenir at the end of the workshop.

October 2 to December 31, 2020 Find out more here or here

4. Gardening with Edibles

[Gardening with Edibles Facebook Live –Happening this weekend!] Are you ready for our third edition of Gardening with... Posted by NParks on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Whether you have a green thumb or a natural ability to kill plants, check out Gardening with Edibles on Facebook Live this Saturday for beginner-friendly tips on planting and harvesting a garden of edible plants, both via seeds and through using kitchen scraps to regrow vegetables.

You'll also discover more about growing and caring for different orchid varieties, some of which are used in cooking and food plating.

October 3, 2020, 10 to 10.45 am Find out more here

5. The Limitless Run 2020

Run for a good cause this weekend with The Limitless Run 2020.

Organised by nonprofit organisation Limitless, The Limitless Run is a virtual fundraiser which seeks to raise awareness about mental health issues amongst our youth, especially with the challenges posed by Covid-19 this year.

Gather your friends and family to rally together and #RunForHope.

Registration closes October 2, 2020 Virtual run held from October 3 to October 10, 2020 Find out more here or here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.