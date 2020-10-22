What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Oct 23-25)

This weekend, there's festivals galore to check out. Here's what you can look forward to.

1. vOilah! France Singapore Festival 2020

Francophiles will be glad to know that vOilah! France Singapore Festival has returned.

This year, the festival features a thrilling line-up of 50 programmes celebrating all things French through films, music, sports and, of course, the gastronomic delights of French cuisine.

Till November 22, 2020 Find out more here

2. UNTAME: Beyond Boundaries

Calling all parents of budding Einsteins: Science Centre Singapore is hosting UNTAME: Beyond Boundaries, a cross-platform festival which celebrates Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) through 30 immersive activities like interactive science performances, DIY building challenges and more.

You can also check out the on-site activities and workshops at Science Centre Singapore for even more hands-on scientific exploration.

Till November 29, 2020 Find out more here

3. FestivalForGood 2020

FestivalForGood goes virtual this year to celebrate the resilience of local social enterprises amidst the turbulence of the post-Covid era.

#SupportLocal and check out the online marketplace featuring goods from 80 social enterprises, ranging from healthy vegan snacks to artisanal jewellery and sustainable homeware.

Besides shopping to your heart's content, you can also sign up for interactive online workshops and pick up new skills like coffee mixology, flower preservation and soap recycling.

October 24 to November 22, 2020 Find out more here

4. Museum Roundtable Halloween Initiative – Creepy Facts or Artefacts?

PHOTO: Facebook/I love Museums

Forget Night at the Museum – It's time for Halloween at the museums! Inspired by the #CreepyObject challenge initiated by the Yorkshire Museum in the UK, the Museum Roundtable (a network formed by the National Heritage Board to support Singapore’s museum-going culture) will be showcasing creepy-looking museum objects on the I Love Museums Facebook page.

Learn more about these eerie artefacts and decide whether they're simply unnerving to look at... or if there's something truly chilling about their history.

You can also test your knowledge with a series of "True or False" quizzes to win attractive and definitely-not-haunted prizes sponsored by the Museum Label.

October 24 to 31, 2020 Find out more here or here

5. Community Garden Festival

PHOTO: Nparks

Get up close and personal with nature this weekend at Community Garden Festival.

This festival boasts 60 free guided tours running at 5 parks across the island – namely, HortPark, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Jurong Lake Gardens, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Sun Plaza Park.

You can also look forward to a wide variety of exhibitions and attractions at the parks in question, such as the Valley of Edibles in HortPark.

In addition, Singapore Botanic Gardens is offering free entry to the National Orchid Garden from October 24 to November 1, so be sure to pay it a visit.

Don't want to venture outside? Not to worry! The festival has plenty of free online programmes to check out as well like DIY gardening projects, culinary demos, floral arrangement tutorials and more.

October 24 to 25, 2020 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.