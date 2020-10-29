What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Oct 30 to Nov 1)

Halloween weekend is finally here, with plenty of spooks and scares in store for horror fans.

But if you're looking for something more chill than Spooktober festivities, here's what you might want to check out this weekend.

1. Doraemon’s Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doraemon's creation, this beloved cat robot from our childhood is making his way to the National Museum of Singapore.

Snap IG-worthy pics with 14 Doraemon figures from various time periods outside the museum – including one with the iconic Anywhere Door.

You can also check out Doraemon's Gadgets of the Future, such as the Shrink Ray and Doc-In-A-Box, accompanied by labels explaining what each gadget does.

Oct 31 to Dec 27, 2020 Find out more here.

2. Sentosa GrillFest home edition

Available for both dine-in and delivery this year, Sentosa GrillFest 2020 offers a mouthwatering selection of gourmet treats specially curated by top chefs from the Singapore Chefs' Association.

Feast on already-prepared smoky treats like burnt bee hoon and bbq pork ribs, or try the grill-it-yourself kits (with the help of online cooking classes hosted in collaboration with Lazada).

Alternatively, you can make a reservation at one of Sentosa's participating restaurants to enjoy exclusive dine-in dishes such as lobster Hokkien noodles and Hokkaido scallops gratin.

Till Nov 22, 2020 Find out more here.

3. ACM After Dark: Heroes and Villains

Looking for a more family-friendly Halloween celebration? The Asian Civilisations Museum has you covered.

Embark on a virtual tour that explores heroes and villains of the past via ancient stories brought to life by ACM's galleries, then enjoy a thrilling music and drama performance about the fall of Bukit Larangan on ACM's FB page.

You'll also want to look out for DIY video tutorials, including one which teaches you to make your own spooky-themed bento set.

Oct 31, 2020 Find out more here or here.

4. Arts@SBG presents NAC-ExxonMobil Concert in the Gardens

As part of Singapore Botanic Gardens Heritage Festival 2020, the NAC-ExxonMobil Concert in the Gardens series returns this weekend.

This online concert features Singapore's Glamour Songbird, Miss Lou, who will enthrall you with her soulful rendition of old-school classics, as well as toe-tapping swing by gypsy-inspired jazz musicians, The Lost Tribe of Pulau Gypsy.

Oct 31, 2020, 7pm to 8pm Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.