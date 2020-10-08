What to do during this Phase 2 weekend (Oct 9 to 11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Pink Hope High Tea at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

Did you know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month? To raise awareness for breast cancer research, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore is offering a special Pink Hope High Tea this month.

Created in collaboration with The Estee Lauder Companies, the three-tier high tea set features a delectable selection of sweet and savoury pink treats like rose-infused scones, gorgeous French desserts and local kuehs.

Till Oct 31, 2020 Find out more here.

2. Pocket Gardens Surprise: An Urban Oasis

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

Add a splash of colour to your weekend with the latest edition of Gardens by the Bay's Pocket Gardens Surprise series.

From brilliantly coloured macaws to vibrantly blooming bamboo orchids, An Urban Oasis aims to showcase how nature can co-exist with our home and work spaces, creating a green sanctuary amidst the hectic pace of urban life.

Till Nov 1, 2020 Find out more here.

3. Walk for Our Children 2020 (Virtual edition)

Want to keep fit while contributing to a good cause? Why not take part in Walk for Our Children 2020?

Held virtually this year due to Covid-19, Walk for Our Children 2020 is a fundraising event by Singapore Children's Society which aims to raise funds for the organisation's programmes and services for children, youth and families in need.

To participate in the virtual walk, simply sign up and complete 5000 steps in a single day.

Till Nov 30, 2020 Find out more here.

4. Octoburst! Online

Spend some quality time with your kids at Octoburst!, Esplanade's annual children's festival.

Conducted online this year, Octoburst! features a series of interactive, free-to-access digital programmes to get your kids' creative juices flowing.

Look forward to an exciting line-up of music performances, storytelling sessions, puppet shows and much more.

Till Oct 18, 2020 Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.