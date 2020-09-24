What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Sept 25-27)

Time to enjoy the last weekend of September as the month draws to a close. Here's what you can look forward to this week.
1. Moonfest – A Mid-Autumn Celebration
Esplanade's Mid-Autumn celebration Moonfest kicks off this weekend with a specially curated selection of digital programmes for the whole family to enjoy.
This year, the signature Lantern Walkabout will be recreated in spirit with a virtual edition that lets you virtually stroll along the Esplanade Waterfront and admire the scenery while taking part in various activities like interactive games, snippets of performances and even virtual fireworks.
You can also check out the other activities this festival has to offer such as poetry and music performances, osmanthus jelly mooncake-making sessions and Wing Chun martial arts demonstrations.
September 25 to October 4, 2020
Find out more here
2. Beyond the Label Fest 2020
With Covid-19 bringing huge, stressful changes to our way of life, it's more important than ever to look after our mental health and support those who are struggling during these tumultuous times.
This weekend marks the 3rd edition of Beyond The Label Fest, an initiative by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) which aims to challenge the existing stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society.
Held virtually this year, the festival offers an uplifting line-up of activities like music performances, wellness workshops, dialogue sessions and even a mental health-themed escape room.
September 26 to 27, 2020
Find out more here or here
3. Singapore Archifest 2020
The festival’s first-ever virtual Pavilion! Beating out 20 other submissions to clinch the winning design in this year’s SIA-LES Archifest Pavilion Design Competition was a collaboration between ADDP Architects and @owiudesign Principals and Founders – Joel Wong and Amanda Gunawan. Titled Reclaiming Connectivity and inspired by Amanda’s photos on abstraction of natural landscape, the Pavilion’s design uses photography print on Light Emitting Surfaces @lightemittingsurfaces (LES) glass to capture the subtle details of water as an attempt to distort its original way of being perceived. Similarly, the Pavilion’s concept of Reclaiming Connectivity is a relook at what is current, and aims to inspire reflections on humanity’s innate need for connection, juxtaposed against the current reality of social distancing in public spaces. “The competition, being held amidst a pandemic situation, in all probability spurred the participating Architects to re-examine our design ecosystem; resulting in entries that were highly creative and thoughtful in their response to the material choice and this year’s Archifest theme,” said Christina Thean, @siarchitects Design Thrust Co-Chair and Juror of the Pavilion competition. As part of the festival’s hybrid edition, the highly-anticipated Pavilion will also be presented in an unprecedented format – virtually. Embracing their roles as “form-makers”, ADDP and OWIU Design will be showcasing their imagination by creating the ideal form and structure of the Pavilion online, in the absence of any economic or environmental restrictions. Festival goers can expect to explore a virtual Pavilion that allows them to examine the structure through an interactive 3D tour that offers up 360 degree views, right from the comfort of home. Pavilion sponsors @lightemittingsurfaces , SG-Glass, @kbpvb http://sgcorp.biz/ http://www.kbpvb.com/ pavilion image by @addparchitects @owiudesign #archifestpavilion #archifest #archifest2020
Themed "Architecture Saving OUR World", Singapore Archifest 2020 explores how architecture and design can create a positive impact on our society, especially in light of the current global climate.
Be wowed by over 100 online and offline programmes like craft and design workshops, islandwide pop-ups like maze installations and garden sharing sessions, virtual exhibitions and more.
In addition, be sure to check out the first-ever virtual Archifest Pavilion via a 3D virtual tour that reflects on our need for human connection amidst the status quo of social distancing.
September 25 to October 31, 2020
Find out more here
4. E-Pets' Day Out
[e-Pets’ Day Out] Get ready to honour the “Paw-neer” Generation with e-Pets’ Day Out (e-PDO) this Saturday! Get expert tips on all things related to senior pets on 26 Sep, 3pm on our AnimalBuzzSG Facebook page. Joining us for the first time will be the Guinea Pig Rescue Singapore (@guineapigrescuesg), Singapore’s first non-profit for guinea pigs. Together with their “paw-some” co-stars, learn how senior guinea pigs can make excellent pets. We’ve also invited a special guest, Jack Ho (of Jack & Rai) to share on his experience caring for his 13 year old Golden Retriever, Chrissy! If you’re looking for tips on how to care for your senior pets, tune in for the sharing session and live Q&A by our AVS vets, Anhui and Kelvin. For more info, check out nparks.gov.sg/pdo. We’ll see you this Saturday, 3pm on AnimalBuzzSG! #NParksBuzz #NParks #AnimalBuzzSG #NParksPetsDayOut
The September edition of E-Pets' Day Out is here to shower love and affection on the "Paw-neer" Generation!
Aside from expert tips on feeding and caring for your senior pets, you can also look forward to hearing from special guest Jack Ho (of Jack & Rai), who will be sharing about his experiences with caring for his 13-year-old Golden Retriever Chrissy.
In addition, Guinea Pig Rescue Singapore (GPRS) will be sharing tips on caring for senior guinea pigs with the help of "paw-some" costars Lulu, Mian Mian, Milly and Nacho, two of whom are looking for their "fur-ever" homes.
September 26, 2020, 3 to 4.30pm
Find out more here
