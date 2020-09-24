What to do during this phase 2 weekend (Sept 25-27)

Time to enjoy the last weekend of September as the month draws to a close. Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Moonfest – A Mid-Autumn Celebration

Esplanade's Mid-Autumn celebration Moonfest kicks off this weekend with a specially curated selection of digital programmes for the whole family to enjoy.

This year, the signature Lantern Walkabout will be recreated in spirit with a virtual edition that lets you virtually stroll along the Esplanade Waterfront and admire the scenery while taking part in various activities like interactive games, snippets of performances and even virtual fireworks.

You can also check out the other activities this festival has to offer such as poetry and music performances, osmanthus jelly mooncake-making sessions and Wing Chun martial arts demonstrations.

September 25 to October 4, 2020 Find out more here

2. Beyond the Label Fest 2020

With Covid-19 bringing huge, stressful changes to our way of life, it's more important than ever to look after our mental health and support those who are struggling during these tumultuous times.

This weekend marks the 3rd edition of Beyond The Label Fest, an initiative by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS) which aims to challenge the existing stigma surrounding mental health issues in our society.

Held virtually this year, the festival offers an uplifting line-up of activities like music performances, wellness workshops, dialogue sessions and even a mental health-themed escape room.

September 26 to 27, 2020 Find out more here or here

3. Singapore Archifest 2020

Themed "Architecture Saving OUR World", Singapore Archifest 2020 explores how architecture and design can create a positive impact on our society, especially in light of the current global climate.

Be wowed by over 100 online and offline programmes like craft and design workshops, islandwide pop-ups like maze installations and garden sharing sessions, virtual exhibitions and more.

In addition, be sure to check out the first-ever virtual Archifest Pavilion via a 3D virtual tour that reflects on our need for human connection amidst the status quo of social distancing.

September 25 to October 31, 2020 Find out more here

4. E-Pets' Day Out

The September edition of E-Pets' Day Out is here to shower love and affection on the "Paw-neer" Generation!

Aside from expert tips on feeding and caring for your senior pets, you can also look forward to hearing from special guest Jack Ho (of Jack & Rai), who will be sharing about his experiences with caring for his 13-year-old Golden Retriever Chrissy.

In addition, Guinea Pig Rescue Singapore (GPRS) will be sharing tips on caring for senior guinea pigs with the help of "paw-some" costars Lulu, Mian Mian, Milly and Nacho, two of whom are looking for their "fur-ever" homes.

September 26, 2020, 3 to 4.30pm Find out more here

