What to do during this phase 3 weekend (2021 edition)

1. Time Capsule at Singapore Flyer
Ready to start spending your SingapoRediscover vouchers, but not sure what to do?
Why not start with Singapore Flyer's new Time Capsule attraction? The tour spans two levels and 700 years of history, with a quirky robot called R65 as your tour guide (and time-travelling companion).
Be enthralled by nine unique zones filled with dazzling light displays, holograms and interactive media, from the Island of Myths, which retells the tale of Sang Nila Utama's arrival, to the ethereal Infinity Space, which uses endless mirrors and floor-to-ceiling screens to offer visitors an impressively immersive stroll through the galaxy, complete with a glittering lightshow paying homage to iconic local landscapes.
Find out more here
2. Home, Truly: Growing up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present
As the new year rolls around, there's no better time to reflect on the past – especially with the National Museum of Singapore's latest exhibition.
Home, Truly: Growing Up with Singapore, 1950s to the Present celebrates the experiences across Singapore's history that shaped our identity and collective memory as a nation.
Using five key themes to bring the concept of "home" to life, this exhibition features personal stories from over 100 Singaporeans from all walks of life, told through a series of artefacts, photographs, audio-visual footage, sounds and scents for a truly intimate storytelling experience.
Till Aug 29, 2021 Find out more here
3. Earth Alive
Explore the forces and phenomena that shape our earth at Earth Alive, Science Centre Singapore's newest permanent exhibition.
Your kids will explore the various changes to our planet and how they affect the world around us through the lens of four different spheres – Geosphere, Hydrosphere, Atmosphere and Human Sphere.
Learn about natural phenomena like earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions, be wowed by GAIA, a 5-metre inflatable globe installation featuring detailed NASA imagery of the Earth surface, simulate earthquakes by creating P and S waves with a giant slinky and more.
Find out more here
4. Island Lights with Sanrio characters
Haven't visited Island Lights with Sanrio characters at Sentosa yet? Good news: The ongoing light display has been extended till Jan 10, 2021.
And now that Phase 3 has launched, you can visit in a group of up to 8 people at once. Time to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane. And, of course, a ton of gorgeous IG pics to ring in the new year.
Till Jan 10, 2021 Find out more here
5. Lite On!
Looking for a more artsy light-up? Lite On! at Downtown East is in full swing till March 21, 2021.
With four multi-sensory light installations on display, Lite On! draws inspiration from imagined landscapes, existing spaces and everyday things to showcase our world in a different light.
Till March 21, 2021 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.