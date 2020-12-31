What to do during this phase 3 weekend (2021 edition)

Say goodbye to 2020, because the new year is just around the corner. Here's what you can look forward to during the first weekend of 2021.

Ready to start spending your SingapoRediscover vouchers, but not sure what to do?

Why not start with Singapore Flyer's new Time Capsule attraction? The tour spans two levels and 700 years of history, with a quirky robot called R65 as your tour guide (and time-travelling companion).

Be enthralled by nine unique zones filled with dazzling light displays, holograms and interactive media, from the Island of Myths, which retells the tale of Sang Nila Utama's arrival, to the ethereal Infinity Space, which uses endless mirrors and floor-to-ceiling screens to offer visitors an impressively immersive stroll through the galaxy, complete with a glittering lightshow paying homage to iconic local landscapes.

