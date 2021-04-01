What to do during this phase 3 weekend (April 2 - 4)

It's the first weekend of April, and a long weekend at that. Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Circuit Tiki: New indoor karting circuit at Sentosa carpark

If you're an adrenaline junkie, be sure to check out Circuit Tiki, Singapore's first indoor karting circuit. Available for only a limited time, this circuit was set up by Resorts World Sentosa in collaboration with KF1 Karting Circuit.

Where, you ask? In one of Sentosa's carparks, which has been converted into a racetrack till end June. Do note that while the Novice karting packages are open to everyone (as long as you're at least 1.4m tall, that is), you'll need a valid driving or motorcycle license if you want a go at the Advanced karts.

April 2 to June 30, 2021.

Find out more here.

2. Songkran Water Fest 2021

While we can't travel to Thailand for Songkran Festival this year, Wild Wild Wet is bringing the fun to our shores with Songkran Water Fest 2021.

The month-long festival will see Wild Wild Wet transform into a Thai-themed attraction, complete with IG-worthy installations, interactive elements like spinning target boards, daily water gun battles, a curated playlist of pumping music and, of course, flavourful Thai cuisine at nearby F&B outlets Siam Square Mookata, Sakon Thai, and The Basil Inn.

Till April 30, 2021.

Find out more here.

3. Through the Eyes of a Child: Art by Quek Hong Shin

PHOTO: Quek Hong Shin

Take a step back in time and discover the cultural icons that defined Singapore in its younger days with Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's newest exhibition, Through the Eyes of a Child: Art by Quek Hong Shin.

This exhibition captures the vanishing collective memories of Singapore from a time when coconut trees towered over attap houses and children played in the busy back-alleys of old Chinatown, featuring people and places inspired by Hong Shin while he was growing up in the 1980s, as well as 14 artworks from his popular book series (The Amazing Sarong, The Incredible Basket, The Brilliant Oil Lamp and The Marvellous Sugee Cake), along with new illustrations created specially for this showcase.

April 2 to Aug 31, 2021.

Find out more here.

4. The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure

Put on your thinking cap and test your wits with The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure, an enthralling whodunnit tale and first-of-its-kind virtual interactive play set against the backdrop of the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore.

This interactive play was put together by Raffles Hotel Singapore in collaboration with Double Confirm Production and Sight Lines Entertainment, the latter of whom was the brainchild behind the innovative Murder at Mandai Camp Zoom plays staged last year.

Written by award-winning playwright Jean Tay and directed by critically acclaimed actor/director Hossan Leong, the play was filmed entirely on location, offering audiences a unique virtual experience via immersive 360-degree views, surround sound and augmented reality choice-based functions.

The story? You play the role of a detective investigating the eponymous missing treasure – the crown jewel of the fictional “Treasures of the Straits” exhibition at the Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Explore the hotel's historic grounds and venture through its illustrious halls as you search for clues, put the pieces of the puzzle together and decide how the story unfolds.

You can choose to participate in this virtual mystery from the comfort of your home, or, for a more atas experience, book a staycation package to immerse yourself in the story onsite at Raffles Hotel Singapore.

Till June 30, 2021.

Find out more here or here.

5. Golden Jubilee Easter Celebration @ Jurong Bird Park

PHOTO: Wildlife Reserve Singapore

Celebrate Easter with your feathered friends at Jurong Bird Park this weekend. As part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations, Jurong Bird Park is hosting an egg-citing Easter egg hunt for visitors of all ages.

Customise your own Bird Mask, then set out on an adventure in search of coloured eggs hidden across the park. Be sure to keep an eye out for the special Golden Egg along the way to win egg-sclusive prizes!

Till May 2, 2021.

Find out more here.



