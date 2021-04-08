What to do during this phase 3 weekend (April 9-11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Visit the newly reopened SuperPark

After its abrupt closure last October, SuperPark is back under new management with even more fun in store.

Now run by the DreamUs group, which also operates popular indoor playgrounds Pororo Park and Tayo Station, the revamped SuperPark boasts new additions to its features like an Archery station, an expanded Kids' Gym and newly available tricycles for young kids at the popular Pedal Car Track. Do note that pre-booking is required, and tickets are only purchasable online.

Opens April 9, 2021 Find out more here

2. The Sea Show

Pay a visit to the Singapore Maritime Gallery for a colourful, thought-provoking and visually stimulating experience at The Sea Show. Designed by artsy educational platform Eyeyah! and commissioned by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), this free multimedia exhibition aims to spark kids' curiosity about the world around them, especially our oceans.

As soon as you step into the gallery, you'll be transported to a busy dockyard where marine-related professions are introduced via a "Where's Wally"-inspired game. You can also admire dazzling artworks by 30 artists and illustrators from 13 countries, snap IG-worthy pics alongside installations like a "Shark Cafe", watch ocean-themed animations in an aquatic cinema and more.

In addition, the exhibition sets aside a special section dedicated to 23 artworks created by artists from Pathlight School’s Artist Development Programme.

Till July 13, 2021 Singapore Maritime Gallery, 31 Marina Coastal Drive, Level 2, Singapore 018988 Find out more here

3. Harry the Hat

PHOTO: Marina Bay Sands

Catch a family-friendly theatre production at Marina Bay Sands this weekend. From the producers of award-winning production Balloonacy, Harry the Hat weaves a simple yet humorous tale of a cap-selling peddler and a band of mischievous monkeys who swipe all his hats. Not only that, your kids are invited to participate in the story by using their imagination and creativity to help the peddler.

April 10 to 18 2021 Find out more here

4. Pop-up bike rental station @ St. John's Island

If you're bored of cycling at ECP or MBS, head to St. John's Island for a change of pace. From now till 6 June, you can rent a bike or kick-scooter from a pop-up bicycle rental stand and explore the island on wheels. Rental quantities are limited, so pre-book on Klook before heading down to avoid disappointment.

11am to 4pm, Fridays to Sundays Available till June 6, 2021 Book your rentals here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.