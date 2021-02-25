What to do during this phase 3 weekend (Feb 26 - 28)

Can you believe it's already the end of February? Here's how you can round off the final weekend of this month.

1. Girls & Boys

Pangdemonium makes its triumphant return to theatres with Girls & Boys, a one-woman play starring Nikki Muller and directed by Tracie Pang.

Written by Dennis Kelly, the award-winning author of Matilda the Musical, Girls & Boys is an unforgettable tale of romance, passion, youthful recklessness and the heartbreak and tragedy it can bring, all the while peppered with colourful and witty observations about the world.

Till March 14, 2021

Find out more here

2. Yoga by the beach @ Sentosa

PHOTO: Sentosa Development Corporation

Rejuvenate and unwind on the weekends with yoga sessions at Sentosa's Siloso Beach, followed by a "Power Breakfast" at Ola Beach Club. While slots for this weekend's session are already filled, ticket sales for future sessions are now open, so don't miss your chance.

March 13 and 27 2021, 9.30 to 10.30 am

Ticket sales available from now till March 23, 2021

Find out more here

3. Community Chest Heartstrings Walk 2021

Do your part for charity while getting in shape and exploring Singapore with Community Chest Heartstrings Walk 2021, an annual community event that rallies Singaporeans to build a nation that cares and shares.

This year, you can take part in a choice of two 5km virtual walks, both of which will reward you with attractive vouchers for your participation.

The Heartstrings Walk – Anywhere, which simply requires a $28 donation, allows you to complete your 5km walk at any location of your choice.

Alternatively, you can donate $38 and take part in the Heartstrings Walk – Marina Bay, which offers an engaging 5km route around Marina Bay with interactive experiences at five checkpoints along the way.

Till March 31, 2021

Find out more here

4. Otah & Friends – Now Extended!

PHOTO: El Masnou

Whether you've been too busy to visit Otah the Otter or want to play with him again, there's good news: Due to popular demand, Otah & Friends is extending its run till April 4.

If you're a repeat visitor, look out for new additions to Otah's home like a magical tunnel with fairy lights, portraits of Otah and his family and more. In addition, you can look forward to Meet-and-Greet sessions with Otah himself from 1 March onwards, as well as an Easter Egg Hunt from 1 to 4 April.

Till April 4, 2021

Find out more here

