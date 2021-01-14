What to do during this phase 3 weekend (Jan 15-17)

1. Grandmother Tongue
Back by popular demand after two sold-out runs in 2016 and 2017, Grandmother Tongue opens today as the first show of Wild Rice's 2021 season.
Funny yet insightful, the play follows a young man's struggle to connect with his 84-year-old Teochew-speaking grandmother, offering a glimpse into the increasing erasure of dialects in today's Singapore and how this loss has affected our identity as Singaporeans.
Till Jan 31, 2021 Find out more here
2. Get in the MOO-d for CNY festivities at Resorts World Sentosa
Ring in the Lunar New Year with Universal Studios Singapore's Usher in the Fun festivities this weekend.
Snag an auspicious photo at the Majestic Dragon Meet-and-Greet for a prosperous start to the new year, then keep an eye out for familiar faces out and about for CNY visitation, including Po from Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and gang, the iconic Minions, the Sesame Street crew and more.
In addition, Optimus Prime and Megatron will be practicing their Mandarin by greeting selected guests at meet-and-greet sessions.
Meanwhile, over at S.E.A. Aquarium, enjoy Spring in the Sea with the incredible marine life that flourish there.
Hunt for treasure by following the Trail of Fortune to uncover hidden gold ingots while coming face to face with aquatic creatures that are essentially living symbols of prosperity and good luck, then pose with a mythical sea dragon at Sea Dragon Surprise, a set of dragon dance-inspired photo installations located around the aquarium.
You can also check out the DIY Dragon Wall and help add to it by sticking scales on the as-yet unfinished sea dragon mural.
Usher in the Fun: Till Feb 28, 2021 Spring in the Sea: Till March 2, 2021 Find out more here or here
3. Dine Onboard Japan Airlines at Japan Rail Cafe
Missing Japan? Soothe your wanderlust via a special collaboration between Japan Rail Cafe and Japan Airlines (JAL) this January.
Feast on your choice of in-flight meals prepared by SATS, JAL's in-flight caterer in Singapore – Salmon Miso Yaki ($25), consisting of miso-marinated salmon fillet atop shredded tamago and Japanese rice, or Chicken Takiawase Tamago ($23), a succulent chicken thigh served with shiitake mushrooms and Japanese rice.
Both meals are served with Zaru Udon (chilled udon noodles served with wasabi and soba dipping sauce) Kobachi (a side dish of spinach, corn and shimeji mushrooms in a savoury broth) and JAL's Signature Earl Grey Chiffon Cake. In addition, each set is served in an proper JAL tray for a truly authentic experience.
That's not all though: Customers who order in-flight meals are entitled to attractive airfare discounts of up to 28per cent, valid for travel until March 31, 2022.
Once you've finished your meal, be sure to check out the exclusive JAL keepsakes available for purchase like cute chopstick holders, Japanese stationery, model planes, tote bags and more.
Do note that only 600 in-flight meals will be available each day, so hurry down while stocks last.
4. NKF: Run Inspired!
Exercise for a good cause by taking part in Run Inspired!, the National Kidney Foundation's inaugural virtual charity run.
Run, jog or even simply walk at your own pace to contribute to achieving a collective distance of 55,000 km as a nation in the fight for kidney health and help raise $200,000, which will go towards providing patients with Artificial Kidneys that are crucial for their dialysis treatments.
Registration closes on Jan 24, 2021 Run ends on Jan 31, 2021 Find out more here or here
5. RE·MIX 2k2
Get a fresh perspective on Singaporean Chinese culture at Re•Mix 2k21, the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s annual festival for youths.
This year, the festival returns with its first-ever hybrid edition, featuring a wide variety of programmes and activities like fashion shows, craft workshops, dance performances, an escape game and even a silent disco.
Naturally, there are also tons of IG-worthy installations onsite for you to snap that perfect selfie while exploring.
Jan 15 to 24, 2021 Find out more here
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.