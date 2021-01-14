What to do during this phase 3 weekend (Jan 15-17)

Snag an auspicious photo at the Majestic Dragon Meet-and-Greet for a prosperous start to the new year, then keep an eye out for familiar faces out and about for CNY visitation, including Po from Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and gang, the iconic Minions, the Sesame Street crew and more.

In addition, Optimus Prime and Megatron will be practicing their Mandarin by greeting selected guests at meet-and-greet sessions.

Meanwhile, over at S.E.A. Aquarium, enjoy Spring in the Sea with the incredible marine life that flourish there.

Hunt for treasure by following the Trail of Fortune to uncover hidden gold ingots while coming face to face with aquatic creatures that are essentially living symbols of prosperity and good luck, then pose with a mythical sea dragon at Sea Dragon Surprise, a set of dragon dance-inspired photo installations located around the aquarium.

You can also check out the DIY Dragon Wall and help add to it by sticking scales on the as-yet unfinished sea dragon mural.

Usher in the Fun: Till Feb 28, 2021 Spring in the Sea: Till March 2, 2021