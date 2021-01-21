What to do during this phase 3 weekend (Jan 22 - 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore Art Week

Singapore Art Week (SAW) is back this year with over 100 programmes across digital and physical platforms, making use of both online distribution as well as art institutions and public spaces to bring art to the doorstep of art lovers across Singapore.

Highlights of SAW 2021's opening weekend include:

Wild Critters, a Pokemon Go-like AR game where you search for fictional endangered critters hiding at Gillman Barracks

The Incredible Magical Moving Sticker Exhibition, an online collection of quirky digital stickers created by 30 professional and emerging digital artists

The Hours After, a post-apocalyptic art treasure hunt taking place across Singapore after sundown

Jan 22 to 30, 2021

Find out more here

2. Light to Night Festival

The Civic District once again comes to life at night with the return of the Light to Night Festival.

As part of Singapore Art Week 2021, Light to Night Festival sees iconic institutions and public spaces like the Asian Civilisations Museum, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre and the Esplanade transformed into vibrantly illuminated works of art.

Be sure to also check out the engaging line-up of festival programmes like art workshops, music performances, an escape game where you'll uncover hidden secrets across the Civic District and more.

Jan 22 to 31, 2021

Find out more here

3. Chinatown Street Light-Up

With Chinese New Year just around the corner, it's time for the annual Chinatown Street Light-Up. This year, the official light-up and opening ceremony will be launched virtually and livestreamed on Facebook.

You can look forward to lion dances, cultural and acrobatic performances, and, of course, the intricately crafted lanterns, which come in several designs including oxen, gold ingots, flowers and CNY greetings.

The festival also features various online programmes like CNY short films, a virtual festive goodies workshop and even a virtual heritage trail where you can explore Chinatown from the comfort of your home.

Jan 23 to March 12, 2021

Find out more here

4. M1 Singapore Fringe Festival

The M1 Singapore Fringe Festival returns for its 17th edition. Themed "Quiet Riot", this year's festival features 9 thought-provoking events across various genres, all of which can be viewed both onsite at the theatre or online.

These works, which were created by both local and international artists, challenge audiences to reflect upon current issues such as climate change, censorship and cultural identity.

Till Jan 31, 2021

Find out more here

