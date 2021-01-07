What to do during this phase 3 weekend (Jan 8-10)

Get ready for a dash of magic as The Wizard's Den, Australia's popular wizard-themed pop-up bar, descends on our sunny shores.

Unlike typical fantasy-themed bars, The Wizard's Den offers a unique and magical 90-minute experience where you'll unravel cryptic riddles and decipher mind-boggling puzzles to gather ingredients for your very own potion cocktails – which you'll then brew with the help of an expert potion master.

Naturally, to maintain the masquerade and hide from Muggles, the experience takes place at a secret location. You'll also be loaned a robe and wand on entry to truly blend in with your wizarding kin.

While ticket sales have not yet gone live, you're encouraged to register your interest online for first pick of the (extremely limited) slots once they become available.

Till April 29, 2021 Find out more here