What to do during this phase 3 weekend (March 26 - 28)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Visit the newly reopened Rail Corridor (Central)

If you're a nature lover, here's some good news: The Rail Corridor (Central), which has been closed for trail enhancement works since July 2019, just reopened on Monday (March 22).

Spanning the distance between The Rail Mall and the conserved Bukit Timah Railway Station, this 4km green corridor now has eight access points, which offer better accessibility for visitors while simulating the timber sleepers used in the old railway track to retain the trail's rustic look.

2. Taberu Tohoku Tour

Take a (virtual) trip to the Land of the Rising Sun with Taberu Tohoku Tour, Japan Rail Cafe's newest virtual food fair. This voyage will take you around the Tohoku region as you discover the best sightseeing spots in Northeast Japan and feast your eyes on mouthwatering local delicacies.

Can't get enough? Head down to Japan Rail Cafe for a retail showcase of the food and drinks featured on the tour. You can also chow down on two special Tohoku ekiben (bento boxes served on trains) when dining at the cafe till end April.

March 27 to April 30, 2021

Find out more here or here

3. Textures: The Bottled City

The annual literary arts festival Textures is back with its latest edition, themed The Bottled City. Unlike previous festivals, this year's edition takes the form of a mobile installation and travelling library, kicking off at The Arts House before making its way through Jurong, Yishun and Toa Payoh.

Be enthralled by the paper sculptures, miniatures and terrariums decorating the installation, then browse through the collection of books available to discover hidden gems by local authors, including Suffian Hakim, author of the Singlit spoof novel Harris bin Potter.

March 26 to April 25, 2021

Find out more here

4. The Rescue Project

Give your pre-loved clothes a new lease of life with The Rescue Project, a sustainable event by Swapaholic that aims to rescue old clothing and stop them from reaching Semakau landfill.

Simply Marie Kondo your belongings, then drop off your old clothing, bags and shoes at the Declutter Collection Drive at 313@somerset. You can also choose to spice up your wardrobe by signing up for a Refresh Workshop, where you'll choose a bag of pre-owned clothes to repair, rewear or repurpose.

Declutter Collection Drive takes place from March 26 to April 4, 2021

Find out more here

Refresh workshops take place from April 17 to 18, 2021

Registration available here

5. Tropical Thrills @ Universal Studios Singapore

Embark on a tropical adventure with Universal Studios Singapore's Tropical Thrills this season.

Meet King Kahula, a fast-talking and music-loving tiki who will welcome you to his home on Walamak Island in an interactive meet-and-greet, then catch a glimpse of iconic characters like the Minions, the Madagascar crew and Guy Diamond from DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls, who will be making his debut at USS, as they show off their best tropical island outfits.

You can also look forward to a free treat with every One-Day ticket purchased with the SG Resident promo, a special spread of tropical treats on the menu, a hula hoop challenge where you stand the chance to win a One-Day ticket to USS and more.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.