What to do during this phase 3 weekend (March 5-7)

It's the first week of March, which means only one week to go till the March school holidays begin. Here's what you can look forward to this weekend.

1. Kids Play Free @ Sentosa

While the March school hols hasn't started yet, it's never too early for family fun. This March, your kids can enjoy a large chunk of Sentosa's activities for free, including Segway rides, Headrock VR games and attractions, iFly dives, Madame Tussauds visits and more.

Each kid is entitled to free access to these attractions with every paying adult. In addition, admission to Sentosa Island is FREE till 31 March, so grab your tickets ASAP.

Till March 31, 2021 Find out more here

2. Easter Wonderland @ Downtown East

This March, Downtown East goes all out with a series of family-friendly activities for kids of all ages. You can look forward to life-sized Easter Egg installations, art and baking workshops, roller skating classes, rock climbing sessions and more.

Till April 4, 2021 Find out more here

3. Sakura featuring Hello Kitty

While we can't travel to Japan to ooh and aah at the seasonal cherry and peach blossoms this year, you can still be wowed by their beauty at Gardens by the Bay's latest floral display, Sakura featuring Hello Kitty.

As its name suggests, this picturesque floral display has Hello Kitty as its special guest. The iconic Japanese cat is dressed in a traditional yet kawaii kimono, and you can glimpse her at various attractions across the display including a hanami (flower viewing) picnic and a Japanese-style garden.

From March 1, 2021 Find out more here

4. Wildlife Quest with Detective Blue

As part of its "50 Years of Flying High" Golden Jubilee, Jurong Bird Park is introducing its first Digital GPS game trail: Wildlife Quest with Detective Blue.

From March 6, you can add on the game pack to your basic park admission and embark upon a quest to uncover unique characteristics of the various denizens of Jurong Bird Park.

March 6 to June 27, 2021 Find out more here

5. 1-for-1 WRS Parks admission

Speaking of Jurong Bird Park, did you know that all four WRS Parks are currently offering 1-for-1 admission for local residents?

Simply purchase a full-priced ticket for any park to redeem a complimentary ticket for same-day, same-park admission. Free tickets are valid for use till March 31, so it's the perfect time to plan a zoo date with bae.

Till March 7, 2021 Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.