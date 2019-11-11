What to do if someone steals your car in Singapore

Read also

To bring a claim, it is best to check the terms of your car insurance policy as the amount you can claim may vary depending on the extent of coverage of your policy.

Generally, if you have comprehensive insurance (insurance with higher coverage than the bare minimum), you should be covered for theft. Go through your policy papers or contact your insurance company and look out for or clarify the following:

Under what circumstances will you be compensated for the loss and what is needed by the insurance company to prove such circumstances

Whether they would pay for your car loan (if any) or other financial agreements you are in for your car, and if they will, would it begin from the time of loss

Whether they would pay for loss of belongings in the car

Your insurance company may take up to half a year to process your claim and decide whether to compensate you for the loss of your car. Thus, it is advised that you should do it as soon as possible even though there is a possibility of the car being found.

The result of your claim depends on several factors such as:

The circumstances in which the loss took place

Police reports made

Any ongoing police investigations

The scale of the insurer's own investigations

PAYMENT OF CAR LOANS (IF ANY)

Depending on the type of insurance coverage you have and how you are financing your car, your options are different when it comes to dealing with unsettled finances.

IF MY CAR IS UNDER A HIRE-PURCHASE AGREEMENT

If your car is under a hire-purchase agreement, your insurance may cover the remaining payment you have to make to the finance company. Payment in this situation is likely made directly to the legal owners of the car, i.e the finance company.

IF I TOOK A LOAN FOR MY CAR

Things could be slightly different if you took a car loan from a bank or financial institution. Check and confirm with your lender what are the necessary actions you have to take.

Car loans are generally not transferable to insurance companies, so it is likely that you have to continue paying your loans yourself.

EARLY SETTLEMENT PENALTY