What to do if you secretly hate your engagement ring

Read also

This will give you time to see if you're able to grow to love the design or not.

Plus, you should really find out the reason behind his choice.

You never know: there might be a sweet story behind the ring, and you may grow to love it better.

(When it comes to crafting a one-of-a-kind ring that reflects your love story, you'll want to check out these jewellery shops in Singapore)

#3 LEAVE IT

Even if the design's not "you", the ring comes with a sentimental value.

Exchanging it for another may defeat its purpose, and you may grow to love it for what it means.

Put the focus on what really matters: ihis expression of love and commitment to you.

Plus, there are always other ways to dress it up (pairing it with your wedding ring may make all the difference, you know).

#4 EXCHANGE, OR MAKE SLIGHT AMENDMENTS TO IT

If by the end of those few weeks, you still can't see yourself wearing it, decide what you dislike about it, and break the news gently.

You can also start by telling him how touched you were and everything you loved about the proposal.

The right time matters, too.