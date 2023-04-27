What to do this long weekend (April 28 to May 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Bird Paradise Soft-Opening Special

ICYMI, Bird Paradise is opening its doors on May 8. To celebrate its soft opening, the park is offering special discounted tickets for visits from May 8 to 26 ($38 for adults, $23 for children and $20 for seniors). In addition, local residents with a WildPass get an additional 20 per cent off tickets.

Till May 26, 2023

2. Istana Open House

Make the most of your long weekend and pay a visit to the Hari Raya Puasa–Labour Day Open House (IOH) this Monday (May 1). You can look forward to visiting the enhanced Swan Pond, which was launched in early April and includes a new viewing deck and garden stream, with a curated selection of flowering and fragrant shrubs.

In addition, there will also be other onsite activities such as band and dance performances by student groups from local schools, a calligraphy booth, candle-making workshops, and much more. Be sure to check out the merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs and memorabilia.

Do note that while entry to IOH is free for all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, guided tours require registration onsite and have fees that will be collected on the spot. Only cashless payments via SGQR will be accepted for all tour fees and merchandise purchases. All proceeds will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.

8.30am to 6pm, May 1, 2023

3. Singapore HeritageFest 2023

Singapore HeritageFest is celebrating its 20th edition this May, and you're invited to step out and explore Singapore's rich sports and transportation history.

Explore, discover, and learn about our achievements in sports and our public transport system with more than 80 programmes across the island, from mystery box challenges to scavenger hunts, guided tours, exhibitions, workshops and much more.

May 1 to 28, 2023

4. Movies at Southside

Head to Sentosa island for a free movie screening of Beauty and the Beast (2017) this weekend.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no prebooking required. However, entry is limited to 400 pax on a first come first serve basis, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

April 28, 2023, 7.50pm

5. Doggy Day Out @ Chimichanga

Pamper your pawkids at Chimichanga's Doggy Day Out this Saturday. Featuring pop-up booths at Chimichanga's Holland Village and Paya Lebar outlets, you can shop for stylish accessories, high-quality pet food brands, delicious treats and other pet supplies. Be sure to snag free dog treats for your furbabies while you're there.

April 29, 2023, 12pm to 3pm

6. Public Garden

Public Garden is back this weekend at Suntec City Convention Centre. You can shop for tons of artisanal products from independent brands all over Asia, ranging from cute stationery and notebooks to beautifully crafted ceramic works, artisanal cake toppers, stylish accessories and much more.

April 29 to 30, 2023

7. Books Beyond Borders Vintage Book Sale

Thanks to a generous donation from a vintage book collector, Books Beyond Borders is holding a vintage book sale this weekend.

The decades-long collection has everything from sci-fi to poetries, essays and criticism books. And if you're really lucky, you might even be able to snag first editions or signed copies of books. You can also purchase vintage vinyls and decorative bundles while you're there to spice up your home's aesthetic.

April 28 to May 1, 2023

