What to do this long weekend (Oct 21 to 24)

1. Deepavali Istana Open House 2022

Make the most of your long weekend and pay a visit to the Deepavali Istana Open House (IOH) this Monday (Oct 24). You can look forward to a series of onsite guided tours throughout the day, from tours of the Istana Main Building to nature tours of the enhanced Japanese Garden and the Inclusive Garden on the Istana's grounds.

In addition, there will also be other onsite activities such as band and dance performances by student groups from local secondary schools, sports activities, traditional and carnival games, craft activities, balloon sculpting, and much more. Be sure to check out the merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs and memorabilia.

Do note that while entry to IOH is free for all Singaporeans and Permanent Residents, guided tours require registration onsite and have fees that will be collected on the spot. Only cashless payments via PayNow will be accepted for all tour fees and merchandise purchases. All proceeds will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.

8.30am to 6pm, Oct 24, 2022

2. Cartoons Underground 2022

Cartoons Underground makes a triumphant return with its 11th edition this weekend. Returning as an in-person event, Southeast Asia's largest animation festival boasts a thrilling line-up of 16 carefully curated films from around the world, along with other programmes such as workshops, masterclasses, and a lively afterparty.

7pm, Oct 22, 2022

3. In New Light

From now till Dec 31, head down to the Esplanade and check out In New Light – A Season of Commissions. Featuring a thrilling line-up of commissioned works across eight events, this festival celebrates 20 years of artistry and collaborations that have made Esplanade a home for the arts, and the arts an integral part of Singapore’s cultural identity and diverse communities.

Till Dec 31, 2022

4. Sentosa Food Fest

Get ready for a world of gastronomical delights at the inaugural Sentosa Food Fest. This 10-week food festival sees the return of the ever-popular Sentosa GrillFest after a two-year hiatus, along with three all-new events:

Sentosa Restaurant Trail, which brings you the tastiest dishes from Sentosa's 12 dining venues via curated lunch and dinner menus



Sentosa Food Truck Fiesta, which spotlights the best of our local food scene, from budding young talents to well-loved brands, served up fresh from food trucks



Craft Beer Jamboree, which boasts an impressive selection of craft beers from some of Singapore's best breweries

Oct 21 to Dec 31, 2022

