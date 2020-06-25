What to do this phase 2 weekend (June 26-28)

While Phase 2 is now in full swing, live events are still in short supply, especially since large congregations of people are a huge no-no.

With that in mind, here's what else you can do this week once you've had enough of simple pleasures like dining-in at eateries and going shopping.

1. The Substation: Coming Home

Originally conceived as a 3-day live programme, The Substation's Coming Home festival will be held online starting from this weekend.

You can look forward to creative wonders like a virtual exhibition that showcases works by The Substation's Associate Artist Programme's residents and a Theatre Triple Bill which reinterprets three theatrical productions through the cinematic lens, each providing a unique and vastly different viewing experience.

July 26 to 25, 2020

Find out more here

2. Yogafest Virtual 2020

Relax and recharge with Yogafest Virtual 2020, a 14-day yoga and wellness festival with 120 live-streamed classes hosted by international experts and local teachers.

Highlights include Perk Up Mornings to boost your immunity, Power Lunches for building your strength and endurance as well as Yoga Poses of the Day. You can also enjoy a spot of family bonding through classes like Family Meditation and Kids Yoga.

Until July 3, 2020

Find out more here

3. Murder at Mandai Camp

Want a taste of the macabre this weekend? Check out Murder At Mandai Camp: A Supernatural Murder Mystery, an interactive Zoom-based theatre production by local theatre company Sight Lines Entertainment.

Revolving around the gruesome murder of an NS recruit, this thrilling show places you in the role of lead investigator, complete with live chats and messages that will transform your phone into a Crime-Solving Notebook for you to collect evidence and piece together the truth.

June 26 to 28, 2020

Get your tickets here

4. Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap

Last but not least, enjoy a side-splitting spectacle of rapid-fire comedy with theatre company How Drama's Zoom show Fat Kids Are Harder To Kidnap.

Unfolding over a mere half an hour, this production consists of 15 hilarious short plays that poke fun at current affairs and issues arising from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Until July 5, 2020

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.