What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore

Note: the accident also has to be reported to the police if the victim was given at least 3 days of medical leave.

If required, you can also lodge the report through the police's e-Traffic Accident Report service or at your nearest police station.

If you were hospitalised as a result of the accident, the report should be made as soon as you are discharged.

EXCHANGE INFORMATION WITH THE OTHER PARTY

If the other party involved in the accident is not seriously injured, try to exchange the following information with the other party:

Full name

NRIC number/FIN

Telephone number

Home address

Insurer details

Where there are additional parties involved, such as passengers, pedestrians or witnesses, the above information should also be obtained from them.

GATHER EVIDENCE OF THE ACCIDENT

Gather evidence of the accident scene.

Such information may prove to be pivotal should a dispute over the liabilities of parties involved in the accident arise. For example, you could:

Take pictures of the accident scene and the surrounding areas.

The pictures should be sufficiently wide-angled to capture the entire scene, including lane markings, skid marks and any debris nearby.

Take note of all vehicle licence plates.

Take pictures of the damage to your own vehicle (while capturing your licence plate if possible).

Take pictures of the damage to the other vehicle(s) (while capturing the licence plate(s) if possible).