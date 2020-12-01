What to do in Singapore in January: Chingay, Art Week and Light to Night Festival

It's 2020, and Singapore is kicking off the decade with a host of activities fit for everyone. With various concerts and arts events, Light to Night Festival, and Chinese New Year celebrations, you can look forward to starting off the year with a bang.

CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS AT CHINATOWN

In the Year of the Rat, see New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street all decked out in lights and sculptured lanterns of the zodiac animal.

Shop for auspicious trinkets and plants, and indulge in traditional Chinese New Year snacks at the festive street bazaar.

In the evening, catch the song and dance performances along the main road and revel in the celebration.

4 Jan - 22 Feb, Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd, Singapore 059413, website.

M1 SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL

This year's edition shines the spotlight on 12 insightful works across genres by both local and international artists, all centred around the theme of My Country and My People – the title of local literary luminary Lee Tzu Pheng's 1967 poem.

Be sure to check out festival highlights such as the Kebaya Homies musical, and an intimate live showcase, Beside Ourselves, by homegrown electronica duo .gif (pronounced dot-gif).

8 - 19 Jan, 8pm, Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore, website.

AUDI @ SINGAPORE MOTORSHOW 2020

This January, car enthusiasts can race down to the Audi booth at the Singapore Motorshow to check out its 16 best-selling Audi models on display.

The all-star line-up also includes the brand-new Audi A1 Sportback, Audi Q3, Audi A6 and Audi e-tron.

Find out more about Audi's latest designs and innovations with the experts present, or take your favourite Audi on a test drive.

Aside from exhibitions and car launches, lucky draws and exclusive offers are also available for the full range of Audi models at the Motorshow, so you might just get tempted to bring a new ride home.

9 - 12 Jan, Level 4, Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593, website.

LIGHT TO NIGHT FESTIVAL

From Jan 10-19, the Civic District comes to life after sundown with a host of activities, including dazzling interactive artworks, literary and music performances.

Go back in time and discover the history of the Civic District through the installations, which are all designed to the theme ‘Invisible Cities’, derived from the novel by Italian writer Italo Calvino.

This year’s festival is the fourth edition that takes place during Singapore Art Week, which lasts from Jan 11-19.

The full lineup of events takes place across five of the Civic District’s most iconic cultural institutions: Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, The Arts House, Victoria Theatre & Victoria Concert Hall, National Gallery Singapore, and Asian Civilisations Museum.

10 - 19 Jan, Civic District, website.

PROLOGUE

The Arts House has been the venue for major literary events in Singapore, and it’s kickstarting the year with Prologue as its opening festival.

The historic building will see an intimate curation of multidisciplinary performances, installations and interactive activities that will make you marvel at the beauty of words and stories.

Based on the theme ‘Invisible Cities’, the festival will take you from the busy streets of the Civic District to various urban landscapes, real and imagined, contemporary and ancient.

Exchange, celebrate and enjoy stories from Singapore and beyond in this literary showcase that also includes pop-up bookstores and free exhibitions.

10 - 19 Jan, The Arts House,1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429, website.

IMPACT FESTIVAL @ MARINE PARADE CLUSTER

Ready to commit to a green lifestyle? Be inspired at the ImpAct Festival on Jan 11 that aims to cultivate an environmentally conscious mindset and raise awareness for a better environment and sustainable future.

Through a slew of activities such as a green marketplace, talks and workshops, you can not only learn more about how you can contribute to a greener Singapore, but also shop for eco-friendly products.

To go the extra mile, learn how you can volunteer for social causes at the Volunteer Marketplace.

11 Jan, Wisma Geylang Serai, 1 Engku Aman Rd, Singapore 408528, register here.

SINGAPORE ART WEEK (SAW)

The eighth edition of Singapore Art Week (SAW), arguably Singapore's biggest visual arts event, will last from Jan 11-19, featuring a lineup of fresh new works and engaging arts experiences taking place across the island-wide.

Suitable for all ages, this year's event highlights include public art installations, family-friendly activities, and spectacular exhibitions with tech and digital elements.

From the Light to Night Festival to the highly-anticipated Singapore Biennale to the AR.T Trail, the events in the series go by the theme of "Art Takes Over."

Look forward to over 100 art events at various locations across the island, including arts and cultural institutions, galleries, independent art spaces, and art precincts.

11 - 19 Jan, various locations, website.

BON IVER - LIVE IN SINGAPORE

After their sold-out debut show in 2016, Grammy award-winning American indie-folk outfit Bon Iver finally returns with a mesmerising concert after releasing their critically-acclaimed 2019 album I, I.

Get ready to croon along to crowd favourites like Skinny Love, Holocene, and Blood Bank in a visually stunning showcase.

Their new tour also brings along new tracks such as Hey Ma and U (Man Like) from their new album, which features chamber folk sounds comprising acoustic guitars, piano, organ, horns, woodwind, and the band’s trademark seamless vocals, along with electronic elements from their third studio album 22, A Million.

17 Jan, 8pm, The Star Theatre, get your tickets here.

CHINGAY PARADE 2020

The Chingay Parade has always been a vibrant celebration of the diverse communities in Singapore and its cultural heritage. This year’s theme, ‘Colours in Harmony’, will be no different.

With more than 5,000 volunteer performers in the People’s Parade, you can anticipate a colourful display that features Singapore as a multi-ethnic cosmopolitan city.

Highlights at Chingay 2020 include a riveting opening with the release of 200 metre-long firecrackers, the world’s biggest and longest “flying dragon”, acrobatic performances like stilt-walkers and sky- runners, traditional art and contemporary displays, multi-cultural performances by local and international talents, and a mesmerising light, laser, pyrotechnic and firework display.

31 Jan - 1 Feb, 8pm, F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Blvd, Singapore 038975, website.

This article was first published in Her World Online.