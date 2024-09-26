What to do this weekend (27 to 29 Sept 2024)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Carnival of Flowers

Step into a vibrant celebration of spring at Gardens by the Bay's first-ever Australian-themed floral display, Carnival of Flowers.

Inspired by the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, the longest-running floral show in Australia, this dazzling showcase features colourful blooms including native Australian plants like kangaroo paw, grevillea, waratah, manuka, and banksia.

Adding to the charm are delightful depictions of beloved Australian wildlife, from endearing koalas to bounding kangaroos to cheerful kookaburras.

Of course, the highlight has to be the spectacular floral floats crafted from preserved flowers, such as a towering Ferris wheel more than 4m in height, and a captivating carousel with adorable Australian farm animals.

You can also look forward to larger-than-life paper sculptures of native Australian flowers by local artist PeiPer, and elements of Australia's Indigenous culture conveyed through art specially created by Toowoomba artists.

Till Nov 17, 2024

2. Accidental Death of an Activist

Head to the theatre for Wild Rice's latest play, which promises to be both hilarious and insightful.

In a bustling metropolitan city, a man under interrogation has fallen to his death from the fourth-floor window of the police station.

Did he jump? Or was he pushed?

As the police do everything in their power to avoid a scandal, a mysterious trickster turns up and begins to conduct a madcap investigation of his own — one that threatens to expose the conspiracies and corruption that lie at the heart of the powers that be.

A timeless classic that is as uproariously funny as it is profoundly thought-provoking, this razor-sharp play will leave you breathless with laughter even as it serves up a biting commentary on the abuse of power and the absurdity of authority.

Till Oct 19, 2024

3. Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights 12

Get ready for spooky season with the return of Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights!

This year, you're invited to experience your darkest dreams across four haunted houses, three scare zones, three hair-raising shows and more.

From Jackson Wang and Team Wang design's Under the Castle to the creepy hallways of Netflix's Sweet Home and even a rave where the undead dance away, it will be nights of scares like no other.

Do note that Halloween Horror Nights is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Select nights Sept 27 to Nov 2, 2024

4. Singapore Design Week 2024

Celebrate Singapore's distinctive brand of design and creativity with the return of Singapore Design Week.

Themed "People of Design", the 11-day festival takes place at not just the festiavl hub at the National Design Centre, but also various Design Districts islandwide.

You can expect an engaging line-up of programmes and activities including design exhibitions, installations, tours, talks, workshops, and more.

Till Oct 6, 2024

