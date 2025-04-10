What to do this weekend (April 11 to 13)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can do this week.

1. Istana Open House

The Istana opens its doors this Sunday (April 13) for the latest edition of the Istana Open House.

You can look forward to a guided heritage tour of the Istana grounds that spotlights its rich history, architectural heritage, and unique flora and fauna. Some highlights of the tour include the Villa, Japanese Garden, and Ceremonial Plaza.

Be sure to also check out the merchandise booths selling limited-edition Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs and memorabilia.

All proceeds from the entrance into the Istana grounds, tours and the President's Challenge merchandise booth will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.

Only cashless payments via Credit/Debit Card and/or QR Code will be accepted. April 13, 2025, 8.30am to 6pm.

2. CQ Furkids Fiesta

Celebrate National Pets Day with an action-packed weekend at CQ @ Clarke Quay.

Visit the pet market to shop for a variety of pet products to pamper your furkid, then take part in fun games and workshops like pet food workshops or Bark n Bake sessions. In addition, don't miss the scenic pet bumboat ride along the quay for a relaxing time. April 12 to 13, 2025.

3. Batik Nyonyas Weekend Festival

Dive into the art of batik with a weekend of family-friendly activities at the Peranakan Museum.

Meet and play with inflatable characters in the shape of Peranakan kueh, enjoy a non-verbal puppet show set in a batik workshop, sing and dance along to traditional Peranakan music, or try the drop-in DIY craft activities like mini batik painting. April 12 to 13, 2025.

4. The Vintage Fair 2025

Celebrate a decade of timeless style with Journey East's 10th Anniversary Vintage Fair.

This fair brings together Singapore's best independent curators to retail a carefully chosen selection of quality vintage finds, from watches to clothing, accessories, jewellery, homewares, bags, and much more. April 12 to 13, 2025.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.